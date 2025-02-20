Krystal Ball Says Recognizing Only Two Sexes Is the 'Literal Opposite of Biological Truth'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was a controversial pick for Health and Human Services secretary, mostly because of his reputation as being anti-vaccine. ("ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES?" demanded Sen. Bernie Sanders.) Kennedy was confirmed by the Senate, with the only Republican no vote coming from Mitch McConnell, who was also a no on Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth.

Advertisement

How about his headline, and Krystal Ball's reaction to it:

Declaring that there are only 2 sexes ignores that nature is full of variations that don't fit neatly in either box. It is the literal opposite of "biological truth." pic.twitter.com/W6U2mLAQ3r — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) February 20, 2025

The headline's already biased with "biological truth" put in quotation marks. But for Kennedy to issue guidance that there are only two sexes is "the literal opposite" of biological truth.

What are the other sexes, Krystal? — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) February 20, 2025

Please explain, Krystal. Didn't know you were a biologist. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) February 20, 2025

What is this magical 3rd and even 4th sex and how do they reproduce? — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) February 20, 2025

There are only two sexes. It is not a spectrum…. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 20, 2025

What are the names of the other sexes?



What type, size and motility of gametes do they produce?



What role do they play in sexual reproduction? — Grahame Park Girl (@GrahameParkGirl) February 20, 2025

I’m a doctor and can confirm that beyond shadow of doubt, there‘re only 2 sexes - 2 gametes and in humans, two sex chromosomes X and Y, which, determine sex. Abnormalities (developmental, hormonal, chromosomal) are not “additional sexes” they are medical conditions. — la scapigliata (@lascapigliata8) February 20, 2025

Intersex conditions, occurring in 0.05-1.7% of births, are rare variations within the binary male/female sexes, you IQ lower than a slime mold hood ornament. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 20, 2025

Mutations which are less than one percent are the exception that proves the rule. Unless you’re talking about cross dressing fetishists which, while they don’t deserve abuse, is an entirely different conversation. In any case, your argument has zero basis in actual reality — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 20, 2025

Even people who believe they were born in the wrong body acknowledge that there are only two sexes.

Developmental disorders don't count as additional sexes — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) February 20, 2025

I've checked. There are, in fact, only two sexes. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) February 20, 2025

Advertisement

Can you describe the third, fourth or fifth gametes? — Neither Libertarian Nor Communist🇪🇺💚🤍💜 (@solange_lebourg) February 20, 2025

Why the Democrat/media complex insists on this being the hill to die on will never make sense to me. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 20, 2025

Stick with that narrative, we want you to keep losing. — Gina BeasleyBee 🐝🇺🇸 (@GBeasleybee) February 20, 2025

This is why Donald Trump won—common sense. If a Supreme Court justice can't define what a woman is because she's "not a biologist," that's her issue. Biological truth is what it is.

***