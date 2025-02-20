WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary
Krystal Ball Says Recognizing Only Two Sexes Is the 'Literal Opposite of Biological Truth'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 20, 2025
Twitter

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was a controversial pick for Health and Human Services secretary, mostly because of his reputation as being anti-vaccine. ("ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES?" demanded Sen. Bernie Sanders.) Kennedy was confirmed by the Senate, with the only Republican no vote coming from Mitch McConnell, who was also a no on Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth.

How about his headline, and Krystal Ball's reaction to it:

The headline's already biased with "biological truth" put in quotation marks. But for Kennedy to issue guidance that there are only two sexes is "the literal opposite" of biological truth. 

WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary
Brett T.
Brett T.
Even people who believe they were born in the wrong body acknowledge that there are only two sexes.

This is why Donald Trump won—common sense. If a Supreme Court justice can't define what a woman is because she's "not a biologist," that's her issue. Biological truth is what it is.

WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary
Brett T.
Brett T.
WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary Brett T.
