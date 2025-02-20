Javier Milei Surprises Elon Musk With A Special Gift
Pramila Jayapal Magically Loves the Supreme Court and Rule of Law Again, 'Cause...
What a Beautiful Sight! Construction on the Southern Border Wall Continues (WATCH)
Three Buses Explode in Tel Aviv in What Appears to Be a Coordinated...
OUCH! Trump Economic Adviser Had a Brutal Reality Check for Journo Whining About...
Sean Duffy Schools CBS on Ending Congestion Pricing Tolls in New York City
Hamas Parades the Caskets of the Murdered Hostages Through the Streets
JD Vance ROCKS the First Day of CPAC Talking About Free Speech, Masculinity,...
'America ALWAYS': FBI Director Kash Patel Writes First Post After Confirmation and LET'S...
He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When...
'Cruel and Despicable': Hamas' Depraved Hostage Handover Crossed a Line Even for the...
Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month...
UNMANNED: X Users Roast Regional Airline Behind Delta's Toronto Runway Crash So Hard...
‘Our Hearts Are Cracked But Our Spirit Is Not Broken.’ Watch Netanyahu Speak...

Sen. Mitch McConnell, 83, Says He Will Not Seek Reelection in 2026

Brett T.  |  5:40 PM on February 20, 2025
Meme

In the past year, a reporter asked Sen. Mitch McConnell if he was going to run for reelection in 2026. Instead of answering, he froze up, and his handlers had to rush out to assist him. Here's the disturbing video:

Advertisement

It seems McConnell finally has an answer. Fox News reports that he will not be seeking another term in the Senate. 

McConnell hasn't been much use to the Republican Party recently, as he's been a no vote on all of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. 

McConnell is in worse shape than Joe Biden. Of course, he's not running again in 2026. He should retire today.

Recommended

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

His office put out a statement on his no vote against Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but we find it hard to believe he actually wrote it. He certainly couldn't have recited it.

No, Kash Patel's confirmation vote edged this out.

That sounds cruel to say, but with the recent "scary incidents" McConnell has had in front of the press, it's not inconceivable.

***

Tags: ELECTION MITCH MCCONNELL RETIREMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post
Sam J.
Pramila Jayapal Magically Loves the Supreme Court and Rule of Law Again, 'Cause Republicans Are in Charge
Amy Curtis
Sean Duffy Schools CBS on Ending Congestion Pricing Tolls in New York City
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Trump Economic Adviser Had a Brutal Reality Check for Journo Whining About Federal Layoffs
Doug P.
Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts
Sam J.
'Will Never Get Old'! Just for Fun Let's Relive MSNBC's Election Night Coverage and Cope Session
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post Sam J.
Advertisement