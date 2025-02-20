Sen. Mitch McConnell, 83, Says He Will Not Seek Reelection in 2026

In the past year, a reporter asked Sen. Mitch McConnell if he was going to run for reelection in 2026. Instead of answering, he froze up, and his handlers had to rush out to assist him. Here's the disturbing video:

Mitch McConnell needs to retire. Anyone else think so? pic.twitter.com/BGGCY81xtN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2025

It seems McConnell finally has an answer. Fox News reports that he will not be seeking another term in the Senate.

BREAKING: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will not seek re-election in 2026. McConnell is 83 years old. pic.twitter.com/7I5Yoh4uyF — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 20, 2025

McConnell hasn't been much use to the Republican Party recently, as he's been a no vote on all of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.

McConnell is in worse shape than Joe Biden. Of course, he's not running again in 2026. He should retire today.

His office put out a statement on his no vote against Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but we find it hard to believe he actually wrote it. He certainly couldn't have recited it.

No, Kash Patel's confirmation vote edged this out.

That sounds cruel to say, but with the recent "scary incidents" McConnell has had in front of the press, it's not inconceivable.

