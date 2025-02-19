VIP
Max's New Logo Shows One of the Signs of Extreme Right-Wing Ideologies
Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE,...
Scott Jennings: Democrat Court Loss is a Victory for Voters and Presidential...
DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump’s Derailing of USAID Gravy Train
VIP
Say No to Kiddie Chaos: Why Brides and Grooms Shouldn’t Have to Host...
VIP
Welcome to the Real World, Bureaucrats
Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted...
That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts...
Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for...
Hot Take: 'Undocumented Workers' Are Subsidizing Social Security for Citizens
Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic
Winsome Earle-Sears Reminds Abigail Spanberger EXACTLY Who's to Blame for VA's Educational...
Department of Education Terminates $226 Million in Grants to 'Decenter Whiteness'
WATCH: Minnesota Legislators Confirm State's Paid Family Medical Leave Covers Illegal Alie...

DNC Releases Framework Detailing How Party Will Fight Trump’s War on Working People

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on February 19, 2025
Gif meme

It's kind of cute that the Democrats still believe they're the party of the working people.

As Twitchy reported, Democrats proved they never want to win an election again by electing Ken Martin as DNC chair. Martin was Tim Walz’s chief advisor if that gives you a clue as to where this trainwreck is headed. At least they have deputy chair David Hogg to win back the male vote.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Martin released his framework on how the Democrats will "fight back against Trump's war on working people." His war on working people, meaning his cutting of taxpayer funding of pet liberal causes in other countries.

Here's an mercifully brief excerpt:

I fundamentally believe that our party is grounded in the values, principles, and aspirations of the working class. As Chair of the DNC, that belief will guide my decisions and approach in the years ahead. In contrast, in only his first month in office, it’s become abundantly clear Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about the kitchen-table issues that matter to most Americans. Trump and the billionaire advisors he has surrounded himself with don’t give a damn about what it takes for a working family to put food on the table and keep a roof above their heads – let alone make a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

Recommended

Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE, Now Runs His Agency
Aaron Walker
Advertisement
Advertisement

Who President Biden expected to pay off the student debt of those who went to college to major in gender studies.

Yes, it is.

"Donald Trump is Hitler and a convicted felon, rapist, insurrectionist, racist, and fascist" is all they have.

Advertisement

But because President Trump is eliminating fraud and waste in other countries, the Democrats have found themselves arguing in favor of it. They really have no idea what do do except double down.

***

Tags: BILLIONAIRES DNC DONALD TRUMP MEMO PROJECT 2025

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE, Now Runs His Agency
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings: Democrat Court Loss is a Victory for Voters and Presidential Constitutional Authority
Warren Squire
That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts and Plane Crashes
Eric V.
DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump’s Derailing of USAID Gravy Train
Warren Squire
Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit
justmindy
Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE, Now Runs His Agency Aaron Walker
Advertisement