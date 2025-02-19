DNC Releases Framework Detailing How Party Will Fight Trump’s War on Working People

It's kind of cute that the Democrats still believe they're the party of the working people.

As Twitchy reported, Democrats proved they never want to win an election again by electing Ken Martin as DNC chair. Martin was Tim Walz’s chief advisor if that gives you a clue as to where this trainwreck is headed. At least they have deputy chair David Hogg to win back the male vote.

On Tuesday, Martin released his framework on how the Democrats will "fight back against Trump's war on working people." His war on working people, meaning his cutting of taxpayer funding of pet liberal causes in other countries.

Today, I released a framework detailing how the Democratic Party will fight against Trump’s war on working people.



Read it here: https://t.co/MsNMEnAJHB — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) February 18, 2025

Here's an mercifully brief excerpt:

I fundamentally believe that our party is grounded in the values, principles, and aspirations of the working class. As Chair of the DNC, that belief will guide my decisions and approach in the years ahead. In contrast, in only his first month in office, it’s become abundantly clear Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about the kitchen-table issues that matter to most Americans. Trump and the billionaire advisors he has surrounded himself with don’t give a damn about what it takes for a working family to put food on the table and keep a roof above their heads – let alone make a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

This is a deeply embarrassing and useless document from the DNC Chair. https://t.co/goi6ZehnOt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 19, 2025

This document is all about Trump.



There's nothing about what Democrats will do



It's all about what Trump you feel he has done since taking office, and what YOU believe he will do in the future. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) February 19, 2025

This is very bad and you should feel bad about it — barbarism critic (@SxarletRed) February 19, 2025

Not one proposed solution. Not one. Why? — Vanessa Brito (@VanessaBritoMia) February 19, 2025

How is showing people where their money is going a “war on the working people?” — LV (@Senteney) February 19, 2025

@TheDemocrats @DNC your party is like quicksand. The more you resist the deeper you sink. But keep doing what you’re doing and don’t listen to the people. — 🇺🇸 Desolate Defender🇺🇸 (@desolate_defend) February 19, 2025

You guys are so finished lol — Alec Mather (@alec_mather1) February 19, 2025

LMAO You guys are literal clowns. 5 pages of not saying A SINGLE THING youre going to do. Just talking about what Trump is doing. Congrats! You accomplished nothing & yet you probably gave urself a pat on the back! Im sure the 'good billionaires' are happy with you now. — 8TFour (@8TFour) February 19, 2025

Those 5 pages are good at summing up the things Trump is doing, but I didn’t really see a plan for what Democrats are going to do to stop him, or a plan to win in 2026? — Daniel Harder 🇺🇦 (@DanielHarder82) February 19, 2025

Does the Democratic Party stand with the American people in ridding our federal government of waste, fraud and abuse? — Oscar Hancock_15 (@OscarHancock15_) February 19, 2025

As a working man, y’all are the problem. Democrats have contempt for us. We’re just uneducated hillbillies…. — Rich M (@MM967449) February 19, 2025

Who President Biden expected to pay off the student debt of those who went to college to major in gender studies.

5 pages of TDS. — Kelli 🇺🇸 (@leaventown) February 19, 2025

Before I click, is it going to beg me for money?



I have PTSD from all their text messages. — Mark Blair (@mblair) February 19, 2025

Yes, it is.

It is cute how they think they are still in the conversation. — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) February 19, 2025

They still refuse to recognize why they lost. Good. Keep doubling down. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) February 19, 2025

Oh dear 😳I see he didn’t learn anything from his trip to Western Pennsylvania. — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) February 19, 2025

President Trump has the Democrats running with their tails between their legs. They don't know what the heck to say. — Marcy (@pratte3060) February 19, 2025

"Donald Trump is Hitler and a convicted felon, rapist, insurrectionist, racist, and fascist" is all they have.

“Project 2025” scare had no effect on the election, so let’s double down on mentioning it over and over again! Gotta work this time! — Bobby (@KnowMySongWell) February 19, 2025

MAGA thanks you for your support through petulant tantrums. — Aaron Mckinney (@amckinney47) February 19, 2025

Could you define "working people"? Because as a blue collar worker for the last 45 yrs I don't want my tax money going to your bullshit leftist causes around the world. — thegunnersdream (@bamacountry80) February 19, 2025

But because President Trump is eliminating fraud and waste in other countries, the Democrats have found themselves arguing in favor of it. They really have no idea what do do except double down.

***