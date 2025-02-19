Oh, HELL NO: Denver City Council Member Wants to Use Tax Money for...
Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’...
Eric Swalwell Stomps on Another Rake While Claiming Elon Musk Isn't Showing Savings...
Trump’s EO to Choke Off Federal Handouts to Illegals and Their Sanctuary State...
WUT?! ABC News Tries to Push Sob Story About ILLEGAL Immigrants With 'No...
Lydia Polgreen Says White House Deportation Video Is Like a Snuff Film for...
The Pro-DEI Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet About This Historic Trump Cabinet Appointment
WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: Things You Should Hear About, but Aren’t
FLIP FLOP: Day After Asking Who's in Charge of Trump Admin, ABC News...
'Keep Taking Cues From MSNBC'! New Congressional Approval Numbers Show Dems MASSIVELY Unde...
Shilling for Illegals, Bishops Earn Their 30 Pieces of Silver
'A Dictator Without Elections;' Trump Lowers the Boom on Zelensky
For Whom the Bell Tolls: Donald Trump Puts an End to NYC's Congestion...
Piers Morgan Confronts Ex-Democrat Lindy Li Over Her Voting Record Claims

Bill Melugin Says There’s More to This Illegal Alien’s Sob Story

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 19, 2025

We're not sure who Aura Bogado is, but earlier this week she shared the story of a woman and two children who were deported to a country they're not even from after a traffic stop in Tucson, Arizona.

Advertisement

They were living illegally in a country they were not even from.

The headline from Arizona Luminaria ("Lighting the path so you can take action") reads, "Venezuelan migrant mother and two children deported to México just hours after Tucson traffic stop."

Skipping her court date? Is there some information they're not telling us that explains how she was deported so quickly? Fox News' Bill Melugin adds:

Recommended

Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit
justmindy
Advertisement

So a judge had already ordered her to be deported.

Advertisement

Lots of states are issuing driver's licenses to illegal aliens, including New Jersey, Minnesota, and California. Back in 2018, we reported on California's celebration of issuing more than one million licenses to illegal immigrants.

***

Tags: ARIZONA DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT VENEZUELA BILL MELUGIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit
justmindy
Oh, HELL NO: Denver City Council Member Wants to Use Tax Money for Illegal Alien Defense Fund
Amy Curtis
Trump’s EO to Choke Off Federal Handouts to Illegals and Their Sanctuary State Simps—Cry Harder, Losers
justmindy
Eric Swalwell Stomps on Another Rake While Claiming Elon Musk Isn't Showing Savings From DOGE
Doug P.
The Pro-DEI Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet About This Historic Trump Cabinet Appointment
Amy Curtis
WUT?! ABC News Tries to Push Sob Story About ILLEGAL Immigrants With 'No Criminal Record' Going to Gitmo
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit justmindy
Advertisement