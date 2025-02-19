Bill Melugin Says There’s More to This Illegal Alien’s Sob Story

We're not sure who Aura Bogado is, but earlier this week she shared the story of a woman and two children who were deported to a country they're not even from after a traffic stop in Tucson, Arizona.

Advertisement

A woman driving 25 mph in a 40 mph zone in Tucson was pulled over by Arizona state troopers. Border Patrol arrived, detained her and her two children, threatened to send them to Guantanamo – and deported them to a country they’re not even from. https://t.co/iIRylisAiG — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) February 17, 2025

They were living illegally in a country they were not even from.

The headline from Arizona Luminaria ("Lighting the path so you can take action") reads, "Venezuelan migrant mother and two children deported to México just hours after Tucson traffic stop."

So they were transported from a country they’re not even from to a different country that they’re not even from? What’s the difference? — Danny Dravot (@DannyDravot_) February 17, 2025

Well, she was here illegally, so. I'm not seeing the problem. — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) February 19, 2025

Skipping her court date? Is there some information they're not telling us that explains how she was deported so quickly? Fox News' Bill Melugin adds:

Buried towards the bottom of this report is the admission from this Venezuelan illegal alien's family that a DOJ immigration judge had already ordered her to be deported in absentia when she was pulled over in AZ with no car insurance & suspended plates.

So yes, she was removed. https://t.co/mxR3OGxbNv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2025

So a judge had already ordered her to be deported.

Ah. Thank you for filling in those pesky facts. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 19, 2025

They love to leave out the most vital details. — Mark Schipper (@TheMarkSchipper) February 19, 2025

They always seem to leave out those little details. — C-Dub 🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) February 19, 2025

Very few heartstrings are being pulled this time around. If the American people are united on anything, it's this issue. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) February 19, 2025

I voted for this. — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) February 18, 2025

So, that's criminal misdemeanor offenses on top of the existing deportation order. — Dal Jeanis (@DalJeanis) February 19, 2025

As Paul Harvey used to say…

“And now, the REST of the story.”

It sounds like, by the deportation order being “in absentia,” that the woman didn’t show up for the scheduled hearing on her status.

Anyone falling in that category may as well get packing. — Judy the Archivist (@BtrClngrUBetcha) February 19, 2025

The only ones I have empathy for are the kids because they likely didn't choose to break federal laws and illegally reside in the US. But that's how it goes. If the parents choose to break the law, in this case multiple laws, the children suffer the consequences. — Bluegrass2BlueState (@stanmanlybbn) February 19, 2025

Advertisement

Break the law, face the consequences. What competent parent would put their children in such jeopardy as to face the legal system, such as it is? Parents have an obligation to raise their kids responsibly. Running from ICE isn't on the list. — Greg (@Greg95279972069) February 19, 2025

How did she get a driver license? — Al Schneider (@al_schneider) February 19, 2025

Lots of states are issuing driver's licenses to illegal aliens, including New Jersey, Minnesota, and California. Back in 2018, we reported on California's celebration of issuing more than one million licenses to illegal immigrants.

The spin to make illegals looks like victims no longer works yet they keep trying. — Beachbum (@summerfloatin) February 19, 2025

***