Biden’s HHS Spent More Than $10 Billion on Illegal Immigrants in One Year

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Only $10 billion? We thought it was a lot more than that. Actually, it was. According to watchdog group Open the Books, the Biden administration funneled the $10 billion in just one year to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Settlement. We bet they used a very loose definition of "refugee."

Fox News reports:

The Biden administration spent tens of billions of dollars on grants to migrants and refugees through one of its government agencies, including over $10 billion in just one year, according to a new watchdog report. 

The watchdog group Open the Books looked at grants to nonprofits awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement. Its responsibilities include caring for unaccompanied migrant children who crossed the southern border illegally and refugees entering legally.

According to the watchdog, the money included spending to help migrants save for car and home purchases, while another gave out business and personal loans, along with other programs for legal aid and cultural orientation.

Over his four years in office, Joe Biden spent more than $22 million through the Office of Refugee Settlement.

We're guessing hundreds of billions total.

Fox News reported in 2023 that illegal immigration was costing America $451 billion a year.

The Office for "Refugee" Resettlement.

How about we resettle them in the countries they came from?

***

