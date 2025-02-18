Biden’s HHS Spent More Than $10 Billion on Illegal Immigrants in One Year

Only $10 billion? We thought it was a lot more than that. Actually, it was. According to watchdog group Open the Books, the Biden administration funneled the $10 billion in just one year to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Settlement. We bet they used a very loose definition of "refugee."

Advertisement

According to Open The Books, Biden’s HHS spent $10 billion in one year on illegal aliens. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 18, 2025

BREAKING: Biden Admin Spent Over $10 BILLION on Migrants in One Year!



The Biden administration funneled tens of billions in grants to migrants and refugees—in just one year through HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement - FOX pic.twitter.com/Rxwn11d6Ms — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2025

Fox News reports:

The Biden administration spent tens of billions of dollars on grants to migrants and refugees through one of its government agencies, including over $10 billion in just one year, according to a new watchdog report. The watchdog group Open the Books looked at grants to nonprofits awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement. Its responsibilities include caring for unaccompanied migrant children who crossed the southern border illegally and refugees entering legally. … According to the watchdog, the money included spending to help migrants save for car and home purchases, while another gave out business and personal loans, along with other programs for legal aid and cultural orientation.

Over his four years in office, Joe Biden spent more than $22 million through the Office of Refugee Settlement.

HHS actually distributed over $22 billion of grant money to illegal aliens according to "Open The Books" during the Biden Administration.



The money went towards small business loans, purchases for cars, education, home loans, Medicaid, and more funded with our taxpayers dollars.… pic.twitter.com/ZDS1feLekL — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) February 18, 2025

Why is it so hard for Democrats to understand that US tax dollars should be spent on US citizens? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 18, 2025

But building a border wall was too expensive. — Randy One (@RanDeeOne2) February 18, 2025

Hard working people have been robbed of their money for years. Refunds due — Sean (@Xcellent78) February 18, 2025

Call me crazy, but I think American tax dollars should serve Americans.



Do you agree? — Parker McCumber (@Parker_McCumber) February 18, 2025

That's less than I expected actually. Still unconscionable. — 🇺🇲🗑Small Town Chick🇺🇲 (@ejc9029) February 18, 2025

I’ll take my refund now! I didn’t agree to this — JustAMomma (@justanazmomma) February 18, 2025

I’m sure they spent a LOT more than that… — LifeLong Patriot (@LL_PATRIOT) February 18, 2025

We're guessing hundreds of billions total.

That’s just one organization. There is a lot more $$$$ spent on them. — Xxarna Z (@xxenna66) February 18, 2025

Advertisement

Fox News reported in 2023 that illegal immigration was costing America $451 billion a year.

While Americans in Maui and NC waited for $750 checks — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) February 18, 2025

And that's just through HHS. — Tucker Carlson Network 🇺🇸 Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) February 18, 2025

By closing the border and stopping the war in Ukraine, America will save multiple multiples of this. — Thatz Okay (@Thatz_Okay) February 18, 2025

Not migrants. Illegal aliens. — Antonio Johannsen (@johannsen_tony) February 18, 2025

The Office for "Refugee" Resettlement.

Imagine what that money could do for the health and wellness of the American people if properly delegated — Wellness Sage (@wellnesssageai) February 18, 2025

How about we resettle them in the countries they came from?

***