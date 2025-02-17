National Councilor Wants to Block X in Switzerland as a Threat to Democracy

Wow, it's censorship Monday here on Twitchy. On Sunday morning, CBS News' Margaret Brennan tried to tell Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Vice President J.D. Vance gave his blistering speech on the loss of freedom of speech in Europe "standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide." Yes, Brennan claimed the Holocaust was the result of too much free speech.

On Sunday evening, "60 Minutes" interviewed the Germans who decide what is "hate speech" so German authorities can conduct pre-dawn raids on citizens over social media posts.

CBS: "Is posting an insult a crime?"

German prosectors: "Yes"

CBS: "Is it a crime to repost a lie?"

German prosecutors: "Yes" pic.twitter.com/UABb2ch90v — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 17, 2025

Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships.



This is Orwellian, and everyone in Europe and the US must reject this lunacy. https://t.co/WZSifyDWMr — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 17, 2025

Everyone in Europe seems to be embracing this lunacy. Swiss National Council member has suggested that Elon Musk's X be blocked in Switzerland because of the threat it poses to Democracy.

Meret Schneider, National Councilor to Switzerland, says X is a threat to Democracy and might have to be blocked pic.twitter.com/SO7t1ceNru — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2025

The Express Tribune reports:

Meret Schneider, a Swiss National Council member from the Green Party, recently criticized Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) as a “threat to democracy,” suggesting it should be banned in Switzerland. Schneider, an outspoken vegan activist, claims that the platform promotes conservative viewpoints, which she argues poses a risk to democratic values.

Meet Switzerland National Council Member Meret Schneider.



She wants to ban X in Switzerland, saying it may be a "threat to democracy" and that it promotes conservatives.



What is your response? pic.twitter.com/7SXY3pV6Vq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 17, 2025

When politicians start calling free speech a “threat to democracy,” you know they’re really just afraid of losing control. Silencing dissent isn’t democracy, it’s authoritarianism. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) February 17, 2025

Switzerland has laws against mocking public figures.



It would be a shame if this entire comment section was filled with memes mocking her. — Joe (@MundusInsanus) February 17, 2025

Bless her heart. She’s got a little struggle going on. — Susan.Ska001289 (@susAn12118) February 17, 2025

We are on a collision course with Europe.

Somehow they have become the opposite of what we stand for.

It's weird how they keep reverting back to this every 80 years or so. — Axemuch Bastione M.S., B.S., A.S., A.A. (@AxemuchBastione) February 17, 2025

Why are we wasting our resources protecting Switzerland when they clearly don't appreciate it? Let them deal with their own problems and see how they like it. They're against us, so let them fend for themselves. Enough is enough. — okey-dokey (@ORv199498) February 17, 2025

Why are we defending Europe when they have become authoritarian socialist governments? We stood up to the Soviet Union over this stuff, but Europe? It’s time for the US to push back with all of our influence that should include economics and sanctions. NATO is also on the line.… — Kevin Hawkins (@GO2Hawkins) February 17, 2025

Europe has gone full authoritarian and the only ones who can save it are its own citizens. Unfortunately, most of them are either in a deep sleep or are scared pissless of their own governments — MadManFlanders (@MadManFlanders) February 17, 2025

Vance was directly over the target. No wonder he ruffled so many feathers in Europe. And now the U.S. media is starting to give air to Europe's idea of "free speech."

