Politico Reporter: Trump Has Nominated a January 6 Defense Lawyer to Be US...
Department of Education Cancels $600 Million in Woke 'Teacher Training Grants'
VIP
A Weimar Republic, If We Can Avoid It
We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB...
Conservative Voter Wants to Make Republicans Republicans Again — Like McCain and Romney
Due to Lack of Business, NGO-Run San Diego Migrant Shelter Closes Its Doors
DOGE Prepares to Audit the Gold Reserves at Fort Knox as well as...
BOONDOGGLE: Milwaukee's Failed Streetcar Is a $100 Million Lesson in Wasteful Spending
My Bellow Americans: Fed Workers Again Pull Out Tattered Playbook and Songbooks to...
Karoline Leavitt Slams AP Story as ‘Fake News’ Over Non-Existent DOGE Facebook Account
Wajahat Ali Points Out Another Plane Crash (in Toronto), Blames Trump
Seems Insurrection-y! Lefty Calls for Resistance Folks to Leave Their 'Comfort Zones' to...
Bruh: Sen. John Fetterman Doesn’t Want DOGE Rummaging Through Your Personal S**t
Twitter Favorite @Sunnyright Declares Americans Should Get to Keep their Tax Dollars Come...

National Councilor Wants to Block X in Switzerland as a Threat to Democracy

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on February 17, 2025
Meme

Wow, it's censorship Monday here on Twitchy. On Sunday morning, CBS News' Margaret Brennan tried to tell Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Vice President J.D. Vance gave his blistering speech on the loss of freedom of speech in Europe "standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide." Yes, Brennan claimed the Holocaust was the result of too much free speech.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, "60 Minutes" interviewed the Germans who decide what is "hate speech" so German authorities can conduct pre-dawn raids on citizens over social media posts.

Everyone in Europe seems to be embracing this lunacy. Swiss National Council member has suggested that Elon Musk's X be blocked in Switzerland because of the threat it poses to Democracy.

The Express Tribune reports:

Meret Schneider, a Swiss National Council member from the Green Party, recently criticized Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) as a “threat to democracy,” suggesting it should be banned in Switzerland.

Schneider, an outspoken vegan activist, claims that the platform promotes conservative viewpoints, which she argues poses a risk to democratic values.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vance was directly over the target. No wonder he ruffled so many feathers in Europe. And now the U.S. media is starting to give air to Europe's idea of "free speech."

***

Tags: BAN EUROPE TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB Over Founder Joining DOGE
Chad Felix Greene
Department of Education Cancels $600 Million in Woke 'Teacher Training Grants'
Brett T.
Politico Reporter: Trump Has Nominated a January 6 Defense Lawyer to Be US Attorney in DC
Brett T.
Conservative Voter Wants to Make Republicans Republicans Again — Like McCain and Romney
Brett T.
BOONDOGGLE: Milwaukee's Failed Streetcar Is a $100 Million Lesson in Wasteful Spending
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement