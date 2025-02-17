Bruh: Sen. John Fetterman Doesn’t Want DOGE Rummaging Through Your Personal S**t

We tried to warn ourselves against seemingly based Democrat Senator John Fetterman. Fetterman has been the voice of reason on the Democratic side of the aisle, trying to explain why his party has become toxic. "I think their primary currency was shaming and scolding and talking down to people and telling them, hey, I know better than you, or you're dopes, or you're a bro or you're ignorant, how can you be this dumb?" Fetterman told Tara Palmeri.

Advertisement

Just recently, Fetterman broke with his party and was the single Democratic vote to confirm Attorney General Pam Bondi.

He's still a Democrat, though, and Democrats are united in the cause of stopping Elon Musk and DOGE from auditing the federal government and rooting out corruption and waste. Democrats seem to have turned their concerns about government fraud into concerns about people's private personal information — all of which the federal government has. Tens of thousands of unelected federal employees have access to your tax returns, your Social Security number, and those of your spouse and children, etc.

Fetterman says he wants to make government more efficient, but "rummaging through your personal s**t is *not* that."

I want to save billions of your money and make our government more efficient.



Rummaging through your personal shit is *not* that.



A party of chaos loses—always. pic.twitter.com/vMvNtnHqrr — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 17, 2025

POLITICO reports:

Democrats and tax experts are sounding alarms about a plan by Elon Musk’s DOGE team to gain access to an IRS system that contains detailed financial information about millions of taxpayers, including their tax returns. “This is a five-alarm warning,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees the IRS, said in a post on X, calling the move an “illegal and blatant power grab.” … A White House official confirmed the so-called Department of Government Efficiency is seeking access to the sprawling IRS database, known as the Integrated Data Retrieval System. The move was first reported by the Washington Post. A single person who is affiliated with DOGE and an IRS employee will be assigned to the effort, a White House official said. The data is a closely guarded secret and unauthorized access to it is a felony. Some of Musk’s federal tax payment history, and also that of then-former President Donald Trump, was leaked several years ago.

Funny that they just slip in that some TDS-afflicted drone at the IRS leaked Trump's tax returns to the media. But now they're concerned.

Bruh, if I wanted to rummage through random personal shit, I could have done that at PAYPAL. Hello???



Having tens of millions of people marked in Social Security as “ALIVE” when they are definitely dead is a HUGE problem.



Obviously.



Some of these people would have been alive… https://t.co/L17rSBR1Tb pic.twitter.com/6hBqAJ5TbF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Some of these people would have been alive before America existed as a country. Think about that for a second …

A lot of people blame the programming language COBOL for filling in a blank with a default, but this chart still shows on person on the Social Security rolls who's between 360 and 369 years old.

Are you high? He uncovered payments made to people who would be like 200 years old. Why do you want to rob taxpayers blind? — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 17, 2025

John Fetterman is fine when the US Government has access to our personal data.



He’s not fine when that that government is now using that access to expose fraud by Democrats.



All too predictable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 17, 2025

Ever heard of PayPal, Senator? Also, do you have a verified personal account on here? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 17, 2025

As Musk said, if he wanted to "rummage" through people's personal finances, he would have done it when he owned PayPal.

Advertisement

So… what did you do to alleviate the problem pre-@elonmusk? What’s happening now is a direct and unambiguous response to decades of old guard politicians doing nothing. The time for subtlety and decorum is well in the past. We need big. We need bold. We need fast. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 17, 2025

That’s why your party lost the election.



Did you support the hiring of 87k IRS agents to “rummage through Trump voters’ taxes”?



Sit down John. — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) February 17, 2025

Dude, Elon already had our personal info on PayPal and we were all good. Stop acting like the richest man in the world needs to see most Americans $50 bank account balance after these horrible last 4 years — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 17, 2025

The IRS rummages through my personal shit all the time. So does the FBI. And the CIA. And DHS.



Elon is the LEAST of my worries. Oh no, he has my social security number! The horror! Just like anyone who downloaded the Equifax data breach (for which I was compensated a whole $3). — A Kermode Bear Is Stealing Your Salmon (@AKermodeBear) February 17, 2025

Faceless, nameless vindictive government employees who hate almost everybody on the right have been rummaging through our personal shit my entire life. Old enough to remember Lois Lerner and what she did to conservative groups. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 17, 2025

Have you confirmed this? He has to be able to access systemic records in order to conduct a forensic audit. He would not have access to personal information, except when a fraudulent account is discovered. Why don't you offer to help him get this done? — Joe Knapp (@JoeKnappMM) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

Enough with the scaremongering. Musk doesn't want your Social Security Number or your personal s**t. Democrats voted to hire 87,000 new agents to rummage through your $600 Venmo payments.

***