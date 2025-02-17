Seems Insurrection-y! Lefty Calls for Resistance Folks to Leave Their 'Comfort Zones' to...
Twitter Favorite @Sunnyright Declares Americans Should Get to Keep their Tax Dollars Come...
It's Working: Tom Homan Notes Illegal Southern Border Crossings Are at LOWEST Numbers...
Censorship Sunday: CBS ‘News’ and 60 Minutes Anti-Free Speech Proclamations Heard Loud and...
Federal Judge Declines to Halt DOGE Federal Job Firings ... At Least for...
Brainstorming Time! DOGE Opens DMs for Public Input on Government Fraud, Waste, and...
CLOWN: After Falling for an Obvious Parody Account, Chris Murphy Pivots to Lying...
VIP
Haggard Hollywood Has-Been Harpy Ellen Barkin Melts DOWN Over RFK's Vaccine Concerns
CLASSY: Jasmine Crockett Uses Trashy President's Day Greeting to Lash Out at Black...
Brave Democracy Defender Calls Elon Musk's Vow to Back Candidates 'Oligarchy' and Then...
The View's Explosive Implosion Is an Unhinged Meltdown Exhibiting Their FULL Trump Derange...
MSNBC Analyst NOW Comparing DOGE to Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal That Killed 13 Service...
Party of 'Norms' and 'Decency' Strikes AGAIN! Pete Hegseth Calls Biden's IRS Out...
Left-Wing Vultures Land in D.C. to Protest DOGE Saving Us From Bankruptcy

Bruh: Sen. John Fetterman Doesn’t Want DOGE Rummaging Through Your Personal S**t

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We tried to warn ourselves against seemingly based Democrat Senator John Fetterman. Fetterman has been the voice of reason on the Democratic side of the aisle, trying to explain why his party has become toxic. "I think their primary currency was shaming and scolding and talking down to people and telling them, hey, I know better than you, or you're dopes, or you're a bro or you're ignorant, how can you be this dumb?" Fetterman told Tara Palmeri.

Advertisement

Just recently, Fetterman broke with his party and was the single Democratic vote to confirm Attorney General Pam Bondi.

He's still a Democrat, though, and Democrats are united in the cause of stopping Elon Musk and DOGE from auditing the federal government and rooting out corruption and waste. Democrats seem to have turned their concerns about government fraud into concerns about people's private personal information — all of which the federal government has. Tens of thousands of unelected federal employees have access to your tax returns, your Social Security number, and those of your spouse and children, etc.

Fetterman says he wants to make government more efficient, but "rummaging through your personal s**t is *not* that."

POLITICO reports:

Democrats and tax experts are sounding alarms about a plan by Elon Musk’s DOGE team to gain access to an IRS system that contains detailed financial information about millions of taxpayers, including their tax returns.

“This is a five-alarm warning,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees the IRS, said in a post on X, calling the move an “illegal and blatant power grab.”

A White House official confirmed the so-called Department of Government Efficiency is seeking access to the sprawling IRS database, known as the Integrated Data Retrieval System. The move was first reported by the Washington Post.

A single person who is affiliated with DOGE and an IRS employee will be assigned to the effort, a White House official said.

The data is a closely guarded secret and unauthorized access to it is a felony. Some of Musk’s federal tax payment history, and also that of then-former President Donald Trump, was leaked several years ago.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Funny that they just slip in that some TDS-afflicted drone at the IRS leaked Trump's tax returns to the media. But now they're concerned.

Some of these people would have been alive before America existed as a country. Think about that for a second …

A lot of people blame the programming language COBOL for filling in a blank with a default, but this chart still shows on person on the Social Security rolls who's between 360 and 369 years old.

As Musk said, if he wanted to "rummage" through people's personal finances, he would have done it when he owned PayPal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Enough with the scaremongering. Musk doesn't want your Social Security Number or your personal s**t. Democrats voted to hire 87,000 new agents to rummage through your $600 Venmo payments.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK SOCIAL SECURITY JOHN FETTERMAN DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Come Get SOME: Sleazy Leftist Attorney at HEART of Trump Lawfare THREATENS Elon Musk/DOGE and HOO BOY
Sam J.
Twitter Favorite @Sunnyright Declares Americans Should Get to Keep their Tax Dollars Come April
justmindy
Seems Insurrection-y! Lefty Calls for Resistance Folks to Leave Their 'Comfort Zones' to 'Save Democracy'
Amy Curtis
Brainstorming Time! DOGE Opens DMs for Public Input on Government Fraud, Waste, and Suggestions
Amy Curtis
Federal Judge Declines to Halt DOGE Federal Job Firings ... At Least for Today
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement