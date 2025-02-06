Sen. John Fetterman Explains How the Democrat Party’s Brand Has Become Toxic

Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Here's an idea that the Democrats would never go for: run Sen. John Fetterman as your candidate in 2028. He seems to be the only one of you who has a realistic idea of why you lost to Donald Trump. Democrats talked down to people and refused to listen to the American public and what issues were important to them. Plus, he adds toxic masculinity into the mix — the Kamala Harris campaign was white man repellant. even after they brought Tim Walz onto the ticket to demonstrate healthy masculinity.

This is three minutes long, but it's worth is to see an elected representative making sense.

Here's a transcript in case you don't feel like playing the video:

John Fetterman explains why Democrat party brand is toxic, and is not sure the Democrats can 'win white men back':

Tara Palmeri: "Why is the Democratic Party viewed as toxic by so many? Even people inside the party acknowledge that." 

John Fetterman: "I think their primary currency was shaming and scolding and talking down to people and telling them, hey, I know better than you, or you're dopes, or you're a bro or you're ignorant, how can you be this dumb?

They're they're fascists. How can you vote for that? And, you know, when you're in a state like Pennsylvania, like, I know, and I love people that voted for Trump, and they're not fascist.

If you go to an extreme and you become a boutique kind of a proposition, then you're going to lose the you're going to lose the argument."

Palmeri: "How do Democrats win back white men like yourself?" 

Fetterman: "I don't know, and truthfully, I'm not sure. I'm not sure if that's possible, to be honest. 

Men are to blame or their, their masculinity is toxic. Or if you unless you're able to conform to our very strict kinds of definition of what we think is appropriate. Well, then I'm just I'm going to find an alternative. And they, they've done that."

The party that calls Americans stupid cannot figure out why the American public will not vote for them.

Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG BALLS’
Warren Squire
It's just like the Obama and Biden administrations — their presidencies didn't fail, the American public failed and disappointed them.

That's his secret. He's a normal guy in a party full of activists and extremists.

He still votes with the Democrats, but he seems to be the only one with a realistic view of why Harris lost and the Democrat Party is in disarray.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS ELECTION WHITE MEN JOHN FETTERMAN

