Sen. John Fetterman Explains How the Democrat Party’s Brand Has Become Toxic

Here's an idea that the Democrats would never go for: run Sen. John Fetterman as your candidate in 2028. He seems to be the only one of you who has a realistic idea of why you lost to Donald Trump. Democrats talked down to people and refused to listen to the American public and what issues were important to them. Plus, he adds toxic masculinity into the mix — the Kamala Harris campaign was white man repellant. even after they brought Tim Walz onto the ticket to demonstrate healthy masculinity.

This is three minutes long, but it's worth is to see an elected representative making sense.

John Fetterman explains why Democrat party brand is toxic, and is not sure the Democrats can 'win white men back':

Tara Palmeri: "Why is the Democratic Party viewed as toxic by so many? Even people inside the party acknowledge that."

John Fetterman: "I think their primary… pic.twitter.com/q5BZXDdrbI — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 6, 2025

Here's a transcript in case you don't feel like playing the video:

It's just like the Obama and Biden administrations — their presidencies didn't fail, the American public failed and disappointed them.

He still votes with the Democrats, but he seems to be the only one with a realistic view of why Harris lost and the Democrat Party is in disarray.

