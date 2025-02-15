Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Kamala Harris' POTUS Campaign: A Cringe-Worthy Flashback to Political Faceplant of Epic Pr...
VIP
Allie Beth Stuckey Weighs in on How to Respond to the Announcement of...
He Had a Pen and Phone: Enjoy This Flashback of Obama Saying He...
EGGS! As Egg Prices Reach an All-Time High, the Left Finds Creative Ways...
Fired NIH Employee Posts Photo of Her Cleared-Out Office, to Much Celebrating
Actress Sophia Bush Is Now a Vaccine Expert Who Claims Trump's COVID Vaccine...
This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on...
VIP
Flee Speech: Because Nothing Says "Democratic" Like Throwing Tantrums When You Lose
Another Annoying Leftist Targeted by DOGE Cuts Whines on the Internet and Twitter...
Teach the Children Well: Utah Legislature Advances Bill to Teach Gun Safety in...
Glad to See He's Toned Down the Rhetoric: John Harwood's Latest Hysterical Trump...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Triggered by Trump’s Mugshot Outside Oval Office
Won't Someone Think of the ARTISTS! Ben Stiller Goes on Extended Whine How...

New York Times Correspondent Calls AP As ‘Straight As They Come’

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 15, 2025
Journalism meme

The media is circling the wagons around the Associated Press after an AP reporter was barred from an Oval Office press conference, allegedly over the AP refusing to change its style guidance from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The New York Times said it was "at odds with the press freedoms enshrined in the Constitution." The Constitution guarantees the AP access to the Oval Office? Oilfield Rando explains the crux of the problem:

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported earlier, New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker thought he had a "gotcha" comparing the AP incident to Vice President J.D. Vance's powerful speech in Munich about the deterioration of free speech in Europe.

Baker wasn't done white-knighting for the Associated Press. According to him, the AP are "total professionals and as straight as they come."

Then how about respecting our personal choice to use "illegal alien" instead of "undocumented person"?

Recommended

This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

CNN's Kasie Hunt also went to bat for the AP:

This is the same AP that shared office space with Hamas?

… And by “all journalists” we mean all journalists. AP’s Stylebook is the Bible of acceptable terminology for the media.

As this editor has reported, Twitchy goes by the AP Stylebook. He still won't capitalize "black," though, despite the AP's convoluted logic on why black should be capitalized but not white.

Advertisement
Advertisement

From the point of view of a New York Times correspondent, of course, AP is a straight as they come … which is biased toward the Left like every other mainstream outlet.

*** 

Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS BIAS NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Brett T.
Fired NIH Employee Posts Photo of Her Cleared-Out Office, to Much Celebrating
Brett T.
Another Annoying Leftist Targeted by DOGE Cuts Whines on the Internet and Twitter Users Clap Back
justmindy
Kamala Harris' POTUS Campaign: A Cringe-Worthy Flashback to Political Faceplant of Epic Proportions
justmindy
'Trying to Hide Something'? All X Posts From a Certain Former FBI Agent Seem to Have Disappeared
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement