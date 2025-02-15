Fired NIH Employee Posts Photo of Her Cleared-Out Office, to Much Celebrating

Katie Sandlin used to work for the National Institutes of Health. But thanks to some much-needed downsizing, she and 2,000 other NIH employees were sent packing Friday. She decided to post a photo of her cleared-out office. Maybe someone useful will move in.

Advertisement

Today, along with 2,000 other NIH employees, I had to clear out my office 😭



It was truly the honor of my life to work with such incredibly passionate people focused on improving human health. pic.twitter.com/s50eyQnEw8 — Katie Sandlin (@KatieMSandlin) February 14, 2025

Dear Felicia,



Now you feel our pain. Bye.



Love,



Millions of Americans laid off due to insane taxation, unending wars, bad trade and energy policy, anti-business regulation, destructive immigration policy, and horrifying government bloat and corruption.



PS--Learn to code. https://t.co/dmqpHeDc4O — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) February 15, 2025

Fortunately, Elon Musk won't suspend you from X for posting "learn to code."

You're going to love working in a cubicle farm without an office, like most Americans — Miserable, Hateful Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 15, 2025

If only you had succeeded — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2025

Before you feel too sorry for Sandlin, here she is with her Anthony Fauci finger puppet which the NIH store was carrying for some reason.

I couldnt help myself in the @NIH Bookstore, I had to get a Dr. Fauci finger puppet!! pic.twitter.com/HbWLBpWAKr — Katie Sandlin (@KatieMSandlin) August 8, 2024

Why does the NIH have a bookstore, and can you buy matching beagle plushies for your Fauci finger puppet to torture?

You failed to improve health. That’s why you had to clear out your office. — Thomas Paine (@WyoCaliBuilder) February 15, 2025

But we’re not improving. We’re the sickest, fastest country in the world. What were you all doing to “improve” human health? Honest question, politics aside. What have you all done to make us healthier? We’re the bottom of the barrel compared to other places. — 🇺🇲Camille🇺🇸 (@CamillemKt) February 15, 2025

Let’s hope your next job is somewhere where you have zero influence over public or private health. — Larry Cook (@stopvaccinating) February 15, 2025

Finally had to go into the office, huh? — Mr. Estbom (@estbom) February 15, 2025

Millions of Americans have been fired in our lives. Some of us were fired for refusing to have experimental substances being injected into our body. You'll survive. — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) February 15, 2025

Bye, Felicia. Thanks for giving me a stroke, literally. — Alaskan Tequila (@LTequila4) February 15, 2025

Advertisement

We know exactly what the NIH was responsible for and what they did — They are all corrupt (@GOP_is_Gutless) February 15, 2025

Your organization completely lost focus and made people more unhealthy than ever. Did you do anything to stop it? No. Now it is time to get a real job. If you had actually made a difference, you would still be working there. — NSWOPS (@BigSlyJonez2965) February 15, 2025

And the truth is, regular Americans will not notice a single difference with all the thousands of folks now not working on whatever it is you were working on. — Leila Miller (@LeilaMillerLCB) February 15, 2025

We're certain that women and minorities will be hardest hit by her absence.

Maybe her old boss Fauci could hire her as part of his security team, now that he no longer has one funded by the taxpayers.

***