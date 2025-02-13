Trump: Canada a ‘Very Serious Contender’ to Become 51st State

We thought there might be some 4-D chess going on earlier this month when President Donald Trump was going to take over the Gaza Strip and rebuild it. The liberal meltdowns were spectacular, with liberals accusing Trump of "ethnic cleansing." A lot of conservatives were confused as well: what American interest would be served by taking over Gaza?

On Tuesday, during a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, Trump made it clear to reporters that the United States would be buying Gaza. "We don't have to buy. There's nothing to buy. We will have Gaza," he said.

As we reported this morning, CNN's Scott Jennings wondered where the line to apologize to Trump would start:

Well well well. Cable news today should just be a line of people apologizing to Trump. From today’s @wsj: pic.twitter.com/gRIn6unpwf — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 13, 2025

It looks like Trump's game of chess worked.

But Trump's also said he's going to "invade" Greenland and often jokes about making Canada the 51st state. He likes to refer to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the governor of the great state of Canada.

Trump held an event in the Oval Office Thursday, and reiterated his reasons why Canada would be a solid candidate for our 51st state.

Trump makes a strong argument for making Canada the 51st state. pic.twitter.com/9Tj8ZTIZuf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 13, 2025

We fund it like a state, so why not make it a state?

Don't look for a new star on the American flag anytime soon. But it's fun to hear Trump trolling Gov. Trudeau.

***