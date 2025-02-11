Sister of Freed American Hostage Says Trump Promised Mother He Would Get Him...
Trump: ‘There’s Nothing to Buy … We Will Have Gaza’

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 11, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump made liberal heads explode on February 4 when he announced that the United States was going to take over the Gaza Strip. Trump made the remarks in a joint press conference with Isreali Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu. AI images of Trump Hotels among the rubble immediately began circulating. Reaction of conservatives was mixed — do we really want Gaza?

On Tuesday, during a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, Trump put to rest any fears that the United States was going to buy Gaza … it was going to take it outright. 

All of the usual liberal accounts posted the video, so you know they think this clip makes Trump look bad. 

First they said Trump was going to "invade" Greenland. Now he's taking possession of the Gaza Strip.

People in the replies are calling Trump everything from "evil" to "the Anti-Christ" and accusing him of "ethnic cleansing." They, of course, want to see a two-state solution, in which Palestinians are given a country as a reward for massacring Israelis on October 7. 

We're going to wait and see on this one.

***

