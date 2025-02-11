Trump: ‘There’s Nothing to Buy … We Will Have Gaza’

President Donald Trump made liberal heads explode on February 4 when he announced that the United States was going to take over the Gaza Strip. Trump made the remarks in a joint press conference with Isreali Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu. AI images of Trump Hotels among the rubble immediately began circulating. Reaction of conservatives was mixed — do we really want Gaza?

Advertisement

On Tuesday, during a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, Trump put to rest any fears that the United States was going to buy Gaza … it was going to take it outright.

All of the usual liberal accounts posted the video, so you know they think this clip makes Trump look bad.

Trump: We're not going to have to buy, we're going to have gaza. We don't have to buy. There's nothing to buy. We will have gaza. pic.twitter.com/bbORjtSeNC — Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2025

Make Gaza Great Again! — The Lord Be With You (@adklabrador) February 11, 2025

First they said Trump was going to "invade" Greenland. Now he's taking possession of the Gaza Strip.

Trump took “Free Palestine” way to literal — Ryley Chase (@TheRyleyChase) February 11, 2025

MAKING MAGAZA GREAT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/sIZFytNbJv — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 11, 2025

People in the replies are calling Trump everything from "evil" to "the Anti-Christ" and accusing him of "ethnic cleansing." They, of course, want to see a two-state solution, in which Palestinians are given a country as a reward for massacring Israelis on October 7.

“We will cherish it” is something nobody’s said about Gaza ever. Amazing. https://t.co/8t1ODXQ72P — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 11, 2025

We're going to wait and see on this one.

***