BREAKING: President Trump Announces the United States Will Takeover Gaza

President Donald Trump is barely giving us time to catch our breath before he makes another huge announcement. Tuesday evening President Trump proclaimed the United States will take over the Gaza Strip. He adds the same people should not be in charge of rebuilding and occupying the land. Trump made the remarks in a joint press conference with Isreali Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu.

Here's Trump’s historic announcement. (WATCH)

President @realDonaldTrump announces the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/VSxebwHssp — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 5, 2025

Posters immediately wondered how the Democrat Party would react to the news.

If you thought the left was mad before… — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) February 5, 2025

Right?! But wow, didn't see that coming. — ժׁׅ݊ꫀׁׅܻ᥎꫶ׁׅɑׁׅ֮ ժׁׅ݊ɑׁׅ֮ ꩇׁׅ݊ɑׁׅ֮ꭈׁׅꪱׁׅ (@DevaDamari) February 5, 2025

Not sure if anybody saw something this fresh and radical happening.

Commenters noted that the news media seemed genuinely shocked at Trump’s announcement.

MSM is in total shock! pic.twitter.com/fDDfVSwiYE — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 5, 2025

Watching CNN for schadenfreude of them freaking out on their Islamist heroes moving out.



Watch cnn better than comedy channel — @JudeanGeneral ll🇺🇸🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@judeangeneral2) February 5, 2025

Many in the news media are not going to handle this well.

Several posters expect many Democrats to side with pro-Palestinian groups.

Bet they are having their worst meltdowns ever! Lol — lynn carroll (@lynncar71715191) February 5, 2025

You will see how the Democrat party will take the side of all the pro-Palestinian Hamas agitators in this country — OMARVLS1 (@OMARBIAN2) February 5, 2025

Totally! Amazing day we are living in, pure history unfolding — Roberto Silva (@robertosilvae) February 5, 2025

It truly is. So far the plan is short on details. Trump reiterated that he doesn't believe there is a permanent future for Palestinians in Gaza. Trump did not rule out sending American troops to the region if needed. We should expect more details in the coming days and weeks as Trump works to bring his vision to region to life.