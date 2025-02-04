You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt'...
BREAKING: President Trump Announces the United States Will Takeover Gaza

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:17 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is barely giving us time to catch our breath before he makes another huge announcement. Tuesday evening President Trump proclaimed the United States will take over the Gaza Strip. He adds the same people should not be in charge of rebuilding and occupying the land. Trump made the remarks in a joint press conference with Isreali Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu.

Here's Trump’s historic announcement. (WATCH)

Posters immediately wondered how the Democrat Party would react to the news.

Not sure if anybody saw something this fresh and radical happening.

Commenters noted that the news media seemed genuinely shocked at Trump’s announcement.

Many in the news media are not going to handle this well.

Several posters expect many Democrats to side with pro-Palestinian groups.

It truly is. So far the plan is short on details. Trump reiterated that he doesn't believe there is a permanent future for Palestinians in Gaza. Trump did not rule out sending American troops to the region if needed. We should expect more details in the coming days and weeks as Trump works to bring his vision to region to life. 

Tags: BENJAMIN NETANYAHU DONALD TRUMP GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT MILITARY

