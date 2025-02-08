Federal Worker Says Queer and Trans Employees’ Lives Are Being Threatened Because of DOGE

Organic Egg Theft Leaves Pennsylvania Authorities Scrambling to Crack the Case
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 08, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

We've really been enjoying posting about the firings from the federal government and the complaints from federal employees who are being asked if what they do is essential to the government's functioning. We've heard horror stories of employees being given a 15-minute window to justify their employment to DOGE staffers — staffers who are as young as 19.

Here's a video of a federal employee telling the story of Elon Musk entering his agency and setting up camp. Supervisors are filling out justification forms in preparation for a 30 percent "rank and yank" of all staff. 

Curiously, he claims that the members of DOGE, who've been doxxed, that queer and transgender employees have been doxxed and their lives threatened. We're not sure how he got there, but that's what he says.

… “I just wanted to share some things that are going on at my agency… [Musk] visited the building called for a 50% cut of the entire agency.”

“My colleagues are getting 15-minute one-on-one check-ins with 19, 20, and 21-year-old college graduates asking to justify their existence.”

I shouldn't take 15 minutes to explain why your job is essential to the agency.

This editor has mentioned before that his previous gig was with a very large auditor, and one day half of the staff were told to turn in their laptops and be out of the building by noon. No, it wasn't pretty, but they weren't even interviewed to make their case.

That's another reality in the public sector: quarterly or annual performance reviews.

DOGE staffers have been doxxed and threatened … we're not sure how many transgender government workers have been doxxed and threatened.

Fifteen minutes is generous. 

