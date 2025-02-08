Federal Worker Says Queer and Trans Employees’ Lives Are Being Threatened Because of DOGE

We've really been enjoying posting about the firings from the federal government and the complaints from federal employees who are being asked if what they do is essential to the government's functioning. We've heard horror stories of employees being given a 15-minute window to justify their employment to DOGE staffers — staffers who are as young as 19.

Advertisement

Here's a video of a federal employee telling the story of Elon Musk entering his agency and setting up camp. Supervisors are filling out justification forms in preparation for a 30 percent "rank and yank" of all staff.

Curiously, he claims that the members of DOGE, who've been doxxed, that queer and transgender employees have been doxxed and their lives threatened. We're not sure how he got there, but that's what he says.

NEW: Government worker says 19-year-old DOGE employees are having 15 minute interviews with federal employees to “justify their existence” before determining if they should be fired.



Lmao, good.



An unnamed federal worker spoke out at a town hall event in Virginia.



“I just… pic.twitter.com/ZcEwsxEzcn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2025

… “I just wanted to share some things that are going on at my agency… [Musk] visited the building called for a 50% cut of the entire agency.” “My colleagues are getting 15-minute one-on-one check-ins with 19, 20, and 21-year-old college graduates asking to justify their existence.”

I shouldn't take 15 minutes to explain why your job is essential to the agency.

What is it you say you actually do here? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) February 8, 2025

This is how the world works.



Many shouldn’t have been hired in the first place.



They shouldn’t be mad! Many were on borrowed time. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2025

This editor has mentioned before that his previous gig was with a very large auditor, and one day half of the staff were told to turn in their laptops and be out of the building by noon. No, it wasn't pretty, but they weren't even interviewed to make their case.

Government employees finally being asked to justify their existence? Long overdue. No more taxpayer-funded naps! — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 8, 2025

I don’t think people understand.

If their job is in demand any government employee will be able to find a job in the private sector. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 8, 2025

Wow, this is the funniest and best thing I've heard all year. Imagine interviewing to KEEP your job! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 8, 2025

That's another reality in the public sector: quarterly or annual performance reviews.

Office Space 2: Government Boogaloo — Adam B. Coleman, Le Based Black (@wrong_speak) February 8, 2025

This is the greatest thing I've ever watched. — George (@BehizyTweets) February 8, 2025

I wish this were true, but between the “queer and trans” people being doxxed and the wife of one of Elon’s lieutenants living in a federal building, it sounds like he’s just making shit up at a certain point. — (((Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) February 8, 2025

Advertisement

DOGE staffers have been doxxed and threatened … we're not sure how many transgender government workers have been doxxed and threatened.

This is beautiful to hear. Thank you Musk! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 8, 2025

If you can't justify your importance, or list your level of achievements based on objectives, why are you there?



Any major corporation has objectives based reviews on a quarterly basis. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 8, 2025

We should televise these interviews. I think it might make a good show. 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 8, 2025

If you need 15 minutes to justify your job maybe you shouldn't have it. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 8, 2025

Fifteen minutes is generous.

***