Yellow-Bellied Journalism: ProPublica Is SO Mad About DOGE Workers Invading Our Privacy, They Doxxed Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 07, 2025
Twitter

We all know 'journalists' are very selective about when they do and don't engage in journalism. For example, it took them until the 11th hour of the Biden-Harris administration to admit that Joe Biden's cognitive functioning was suboptimal for a guy with access to the nuclear codes.

But when they want to destroy someone they see as a political threat, they can dig deep, hard, and fast to get answers.

Like with Elon Musk and his DOGE employees.

The Left is livid DOGE is taking a flamethrower to their grift, and that leads them to do things like this:

Doxxing is cool again.

Here's what they write:

On President Donald Trump’s authority alone, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has been unleashed on federal agencies. Employees from Musk’s companies and those of his allies, as well as young staffers he’s recruited, are wresting authority from career workers and commandeering computer systems.

While some have been public about their involvement, others have attempted to keep their roles secret, scrubbing LinkedIn pages and other sources of data. With little information from the White House, ProPublica is attempting to document who is involved and what they are doing.

Musk’s team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, has already thrown entire swaths of the federal government and its programs into disarray — programs that serve millions of Americans.

Amazing how we don't know who was making decisions for Joe Biden during his tenure or how ProPublica is disinterested in uncovering who members of the totally-not-feds 'Patriot Front' are.

They've forgotten Democrats aren't in charge and Donald Trump ain't playing.

Excellent question.

They wouldn't like that.

Oh well.

The irony is lost on them.

That's exactly what it is.

Exactly.

It's 'Republicans pounce!' on steroids.

That's exactly what they're doing, though.

They want some unhinged Lefty to threaten and harm a DOGE worker.

Excellent questions, all.

