Yellow-Bellied Journalism: ProPublica Is SO Mad About DOGE Workers Invading Our Privacy, They Doxxed Them

We all know 'journalists' are very selective about when they do and don't engage in journalism. For example, it took them until the 11th hour of the Biden-Harris administration to admit that Joe Biden's cognitive functioning was suboptimal for a guy with access to the nuclear codes.

But when they want to destroy someone they see as a political threat, they can dig deep, hard, and fast to get answers.

Like with Elon Musk and his DOGE employees.

The Left is livid DOGE is taking a flamethrower to their grift, and that leads them to do things like this:

President Donald Trump has given Elon Musk sweeping authority to overhaul the U.S. government bureaucracy and its operations around the globe.



ProPublica confirmed the identities and roles of more than 20 key people affiliated with Musk. https://t.co/bLGb8NfJNj — ProPublica (@propublica) February 7, 2025

Doxxing is cool again.

Here's what they write:

On President Donald Trump’s authority alone, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has been unleashed on federal agencies. Employees from Musk’s companies and those of his allies, as well as young staffers he’s recruited, are wresting authority from career workers and commandeering computer systems. While some have been public about their involvement, others have attempted to keep their roles secret, scrubbing LinkedIn pages and other sources of data. With little information from the White House, ProPublica is attempting to document who is involved and what they are doing. Musk’s team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, has already thrown entire swaths of the federal government and its programs into disarray — programs that serve millions of Americans.

Amazing how we don't know who was making decisions for Joe Biden during his tenure or how ProPublica is disinterested in uncovering who members of the totally-not-feds 'Patriot Front' are.

They've forgotten Democrats aren't in charge and Donald Trump ain't playing.

Hey, doxxing, cool cool cool. While I got you here real quick, could you ask your Executive Chairman, Paul Steiger, if the Committee to Protect Journalists was this much of a scam when he was chairing it or nah? pic.twitter.com/Ge8Q8T0TIG — Latentem (@Latentem) February 7, 2025

Excellent question.

Let’s publish the addresses of every one of the little b**ches who contributed to this article. pic.twitter.com/zyvFCIGjfu — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 7, 2025

They wouldn't like that.

Oh well.

"Can you believe Musk has so much private info?!!?



Doesn't he know it's our job to invade people's privacy?!" — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 7, 2025

The irony is lost on them.

So you’re doxing people? This is a malicious pressure campaign. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) February 7, 2025

That's exactly what it is.

37 trillion in debt, so pic.twitter.com/SV4fMCy9UU — Faye Knooz IV (@FayeKnoozIV) February 7, 2025

Exactly.

Notice that they are wanting you to focus on the people exposing the fraud, instead of having you focus on the fraud itself.



This is classic propaganda posing as journalism. — Armel the Bored (@MickeyIIfingers) February 7, 2025

It's 'Republicans pounce!' on steroids.

Thankfully, all the communists are cowards.



If an outlet on the right pulled this, the media would be shrieking that they're putting together kill lists. https://t.co/1uefjjwfGu — Thermo (@NotThatThermo) February 7, 2025

That's exactly what they're doing, though.

They want some unhinged Lefty to threaten and harm a DOGE worker.

Who built the "weapon" that is giving Elon so much power? Who gave the executive office all of this power? Now that the power levers have changed, unelected bureaucrats are suddenly dangerous? For years, many of us have complained about the power given to unelected bureaucrats… https://t.co/70YkfDfzcG — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 7, 2025

Excellent questions, all.