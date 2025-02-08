Ex-FEC Chair Posts Her 'Purported' Pink Slip From President Trump

Audit Audacity: Scott Jennings Schools the ‘Children’ on CNN About Trump Keeping His...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on February 08, 2025

Former Federal Election Commission head Ellen Weintraub needs to look on the plus side — she now has President Donald Trump's distinctive autograph. Trump sent Weintraub a letter on January 31 immediately removing her as a member of the FEC. A week later, Weintraub posted the letter on X and said it "purported" to remove her as FEC commissioner. (She also passed along her handle on Bluesky.) 

She hasn't updated her X bio, which still refers to her as FEC commissioner (and "believer in democracy"). 

Brian Krassenstein was impressed by her stubbornness:

Security agents pried former USDA inspector general Phyllis Fong from her desk and escorted her out of the building after she refused to accept that she'd been fired.

 

This is the draining of the swamp we were promised in Trump's first term.

We don't think her brag about stirring up "good trouble" was a smart move on her part.

The former FEC commissioner doesn't seen to like the way democracy worked out in 2024. The people voted for exactly this — to root the activists out of the bureaucracy where they thought they were untouchable.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FEC FIRED

