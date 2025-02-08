Ex-FEC Chair Posts Her 'Purported' Pink Slip From President Trump

Former Federal Election Commission head Ellen Weintraub needs to look on the plus side — she now has President Donald Trump's distinctive autograph. Trump sent Weintraub a letter on January 31 immediately removing her as a member of the FEC. A week later, Weintraub posted the letter on X and said it "purported" to remove her as FEC commissioner. (She also passed along her handle on Bluesky.)

Received a letter from POTUS today purporting to remove me as Commissioner & Chair of @FEC. There’s a legal way to replace FEC commissioners-this isn’t it. I’ve been lucky to serve the American people & stir up some good trouble along the way. That’s not changing anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/7voecN2vpj — Ellen L. Weintraub (@ellenlweintraub.bsky.social) (@EllenLWeintraub) February 6, 2025

She hasn't updated her X bio, which still refers to her as FEC commissioner (and "believer in democracy").

Brian Krassenstein was impressed by her stubbornness:

BREAKING: Trump Tries to Fire the Head of Federal Election Commission, Ellen Weintraub.



She REFUSES and responds:



“There’s a legal way to replace FEC commissioners. This isn’t it” pic.twitter.com/899qJPmamc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 7, 2025

I’m thinking @POTUS was being nice allowing you to just leave. Now he’s going to show cause and 100% there’s a mountain of cause pic.twitter.com/ZrsV6FwUKH — BG Akins Jr. (@SuperMAGA17) February 7, 2025

I don't think these bureaucrats realize the fight they are picking.



Once this gets to the Supreme Court, they are going to rule the President has the ability to fire executive branch employees with near total authority.



The bureaucracy is digging its own grave. https://t.co/2WtIwXoSzW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 8, 2025

It’s going to be so great. They could have just accepted how things are, instead they’re supplying the hangman with the noose. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) February 8, 2025

The true poetry in all this is it won’t just be the right or Trump that brings them down. In the end, it will be their own arrogance. Just let them cook. — ragekage (@KG76554) February 8, 2025

Dear, you realize ‘cause’ is not defined? The fact that you are openly admitting to “stir up some good trouble” is literally enough ‘cause’ to fire you. This is a game you won’t win and you know it. — @amuse (@amuse) February 8, 2025

I believe you serve at the discretion of the President. But hold out, would be great entertainment watching you be escorted out — LilNunYuns (@12wsxcde34r) February 7, 2025

Security agents pried former USDA inspector general Phyllis Fong from her desk and escorted her out of the building after she refused to accept that she'd been fired.

She's fired. She leaves. What's illegal about that? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 7, 2025

He can fire her for causes like "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office" and it's entirely legal.

Does she really want these things spotlighted on top of being fired?

If so, then game on. 🎯 — santod (@SantodMods) February 7, 2025

I've never heard of an executive branch agency head who is accountable to nobody.



No, wait, I have. The executive branch is positively full of them. So much for democracy. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) February 7, 2025

This is the draining of the swamp we were promised in Trump's first term.

You're done. Get out. — Tater (@taternuggets) February 8, 2025

You don't have the right to *not* be fired by the president, since you ultimately work in HIS branch of government. If you sue, you'll lose. Cry harder. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) February 8, 2025

"stir up some good trouble along the way."



When I was young, civil servants would say that they had "honorably and diligently performed the duties of my office."



Now they think their job is to "stir up trouble."



This explains a lot about America's decline. — Uberminch (@uberminch) February 8, 2025

We don't think her brag about stirring up "good trouble" was a smart move on her part.

Didn't your term end in 2007? So basically, you are trespassing now and have been for some time. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) February 8, 2025

Walk out, be escorted out, or be physically carried out. Any of those three options are acceptable to me. — Squid58 (@58Squid) February 8, 2025

The former FEC commissioner doesn't seen to like the way democracy worked out in 2024. The people voted for exactly this — to root the activists out of the bureaucracy where they thought they were untouchable.

