Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Her Office After She Defies Firing

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 29, 2025

President Donald Trump had a very busy first week. On the 26th, we learned that he had fired 17 inspectors general overnight. One of the terminated inspectors general described it as “a widespread massacre” and told the Washington Post that “whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system.” Inspectors general serve at the pleasure of the president, and Trump even fired some whom he'd appointed in his first term. The usual suspects, such as Sens. Chuck Schumer and Amy Klobuchar, called it "a serious abuse of power" and that it signaled "a Golden Age for corruption and abuse in government."

One of those inspectors general wasn't going without a fight. USDA inspector general Phylis Fong was escorted from the building by security after she refused to accept her firing.

Newsweek reports:

Security agents escorted the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of her office on Monday after she refused to comply with her dismissal by the Trump administration, according to Reuters.

Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had informed colleagues that she planned to stay on despite the White House's decision to terminate her on Friday, arguing that the administration had not followed proper protocols, according to the report.

In an email to colleagues on Saturday, Fong cited guidance from the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), stating that "these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time."

So, she informed colleagues she was staying on even after she'd been fired by the president. Looks like a case of FAFO.

She had a good 22-year run. Was she effective at her job?

Speaking of petulant children, Sen. Adam Schiff argued that the mass firings "without grounds and advance notice to Congress" were a clear violation of the law. And, pardon us, but nobody's above the law.

***

DONALD TRUMP FIRED INSPECTOR GENERAL

