Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Her Office After She Defies Firing

President Donald Trump had a very busy first week. On the 26th, we learned that he had fired 17 inspectors general overnight. One of the terminated inspectors general described it as “a widespread massacre” and told the Washington Post that “whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system.” Inspectors general serve at the pleasure of the president, and Trump even fired some whom he'd appointed in his first term. The usual suspects, such as Sens. Chuck Schumer and Amy Klobuchar, called it "a serious abuse of power" and that it signaled "a Golden Age for corruption and abuse in government."

Advertisement

One of those inspectors general wasn't going without a fight. USDA inspector general Phylis Fong was escorted from the building by security after she refused to accept her firing.

THIS is what WINNING looks like 🏆



Security physically REMOVED USDA Phyllis Fong as she refused to accept that she was FIRED by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/rTbHgjBPJH — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 29, 2025

Newsweek reports:

Security agents escorted the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of her office on Monday after she refused to comply with her dismissal by the Trump administration, according to Reuters. … Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had informed colleagues that she planned to stay on despite the White House's decision to terminate her on Friday, arguing that the administration had not followed proper protocols, according to the report. In an email to colleagues on Saturday, Fong cited guidance from the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), stating that "these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time."

So, she informed colleagues she was staying on even after she'd been fired by the president. Looks like a case of FAFO.

They are so used to getting away with it. I'm glad there are consequences now. — ReiluMies (@reilumies) January 29, 2025

I wish there was video 🤣 — Timothy McCoy (@seldon1_mccoy) January 29, 2025

She had a good 22-year run. Was she effective at her job?

Must have been a really good gig. Did she leave claw marks as they dragged her out? — Myers Alva (@tizintest) January 29, 2025

When will these bureaucrats realize they are NOT in charge? — Beefbooger (@beefbooger) January 29, 2025

The arrogance of these employees. Since when do you get to refuse to accept that you have been FIRED? — Trump Is Still My President (@jsherman376) January 29, 2025

More examples of cognitive dissonance. She needs counseling. — Zanne (@ZoomZanne) January 29, 2025

What? Did she demand to stay? Entitlement levels are off the charts. — American Logic X (@AmericanLogicX) January 29, 2025

What did she think was gonna happen?



“I’m not leaving”



Oh, okay. Well why didn’t you say so? Here’s a raise. Thank you for staying. — Zachary Heron (@zachheron) January 29, 2025

Advertisement

That’s awesome. Phlllis Fong exposed herself for being a petulant child. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 29, 2025

Speaking of petulant children, Sen. Adam Schiff argued that the mass firings "without grounds and advance notice to Congress" were a clear violation of the law. And, pardon us, but nobody's above the law.

***