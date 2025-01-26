Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to...
JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha...
'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing...
VIP
Twitchy's Amazing, CRAZY Week in Review (Trump Kicks A*s, AOC's Nazi Email, and...
Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just...
Accidental ENDORSEMENT? LOL! John Brennan SPILLS the Beans Ranting and RAGING About Tulsi...
Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump...
Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for...
VIP
Federal Workers Shocked to Learn They're Not Royalty and Forced by Trump to...
Eight More Years! President Trump Trolls Media by Hinting He’s Ready to Serve...
He’s Everywhere! ‘Journalists’ Lament Energetic, Omnipresent Trump After Boring Biden’s Ca...
‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump...
Remaining Red: Florida Republicans Celebrate Nikki Fried’s Democrat Party Chair Victory
Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to...

They're Fired! Inspector Generals Lose Their Jobs and Democrats Lose Their Minds

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  12:10 PM on January 26, 2025
derooshh

Since being sworn in as the 47th President on Monday, Donald Trump has been moving at full speed. Friday was no exception. The President traveled to disaster areas in North Carolina and California, meeting with politicians, first responders, and, most importantly, families affected by the floods and fires, assuring them that he was going to fix FEMA and the federal government's inefficient response.

Advertisement

He ended his day in Las Vegas, where he would give a speech on ending income tax on tips the next day. But before retiring for the evening, he took one last executive action, which would send Democrats spinning into an indignant rage: He fired 17 Inspector Generals.

IGs in the departments of Defense, State, HUD, Veterans Affairs, and others were terminated.

In the big picture of our bloated, oversized federal government, the office of Inspectors General is relatively new. It began in 1978 in the wake of the Watergate scandal. They are tasked with overseeing federal agencies. They are one of those positions that serve at the pleasure of the president, and the president was obviously not pleased.

Inspectors General are tasked with investigating government waste, fraud, and abuse. Operating independently, they have the authority to serve across multiple administrations, ensuring accountability and transparency within federal agencies.

First reported by the Washington Post, one of the terminated inspectors general described it as being “a widespread massacre.” 

“Whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system,” the person told the outlet. 

 Shortly after taking office, Ronald Reagan fired all of the IGs that Jimmy Carter appointed.

Recommended

JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

There has been no announcement from the Trump Administration if these will be the only IGs to be replaced.

The entire post reads:

TRUMP FIRES 17 INSPECTORS GENERALS in a late-night purge punctuating the end of his first five days in office. 

@RealDonaldTrump

 dismissed 17 federal agency watchdogs. I've covered these IGs for years -- and trust me when I say, even though they are charged with ferreting out waste and abuse, many have long histories of WHITEWASHING reports and playing politics with complaints -  I have personal experience reporting on 

@DoD

 and 

@USAID

 and 

@DHS

 IG misconduct. The 

@DHS

 IG I reported on roughly a decade ago ended up getting fired. Among those spared Friday is current Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari Jr., who is conducting multiple investigations into the 

@SecretService

 failures that led to two assassination attempts on President Trump's life. Cuffari Jr. is a Trump appointee from his first term who has faced more than his fair share of liberal attacks and lawfare. Also spared:Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz remained unaffected.  The move follows Trump’s past efforts, including firing whistle-blower-linked Inspector General Michael Atkinson during his first impeachment trial.Source: Washington Post and New York Times

Advertisement

Twitchy favorite Mollie Hemingway also weighed in on the IG purge.

It isn't known if Donald Trump will retain Horowitz's services or if Friday's terminations were just a first step in replacing IGs.

It's been the Democrats on Capital Hill that have had the strongest reactions to Trump's late-night IG purge.

If anyone knows anything about abuse, it's Amy. Just ask some of her staffers.

Elections have consequences, and one week into the Trump Presidency, it's obvious that Democrats are not dealing with those consequences very well.

We will refer you back to Mollie's post about IG's whitewashing of actual corruption and abuse of power.

Advertisement

You know there can't be a statist meltdown without Adam Schiff jumping in on tantrum time.

This guy is more full of Schiff than a port-a-potty at a chili cook-off. We're becoming convinced that he has a few pre-written 'fill in the blank' type posts he's been using daily.

The why I won't vote for any cabinet nominee not named Rubio post.

The 'Trump is a threat to democracy' post.

And the 'Trump is a dictator and wants no accountability' post.

Adam is like a bad playlist on repeat. Same Schiff, over and over again.

Schiff for Brains is referring to the 30-day rule established in 2022, which requires the President to give Congress 30 days' notice and a reason he intends to terminate an IG when he is fired for cause. It's not clear that the rule applies when a newly sworn-in President replaces IGs appointed by the last President with his own appointees, as Reagan did with Catrter's IGs.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, Trump is draining the swamp. Judging by the reaction, Democrats don't like the shallow water.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF AMY KLOBUCHAR CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP FIRED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing to Take Illegals BACK
Sam J.
Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to the Office and ... OK? LOL!
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL
Sam J.
Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just Keeps Getting WORSE (Watch)
Sam J.
Accidental ENDORSEMENT? LOL! John Brennan SPILLS the Beans Ranting and RAGING About Tulsi Gabbard (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement