Chris Cillizza Says Trump Is 'Classy in Victory' by Pulling Biden's Security Clearance

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 08, 2025
CNN

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump yanked former President Joe Biden's security clearances Friday evening, posting the news on Truth Social. Trump noted that Biden set the precedent by stopping him from accessing details on national security. He also cited Robert Hur's report … the one which concluded that Biden shouldn't be made to stand trial for keeping classified documents in his garage because the jury would see him as an "elderly man with a poor memory." Make it Jill Biden's job to debrief for her husband where he is every morning.

Former CNN analyst Chris Cillizza sarcastically called Trump "classy in victory."

As Trump pointed out, Biden set the precedent. Was Biden being classy when he pulled Trump's security clearance?

Now that Trump's been inaugurated, media outlets are admitting they ignored Biden's cognitive decline for four years. In fact, didn't Cillizza himself apologize for going along with the ruse? Yes, he did: "An apology: As a journalist, I should have pushed harder on the very real questions about Joe Biden's physical and mental health as president."

We searched Cillizza's timeline for a similar post when BIden revoked Trump's security clearance and not surprisingly didn't find anything.

***

