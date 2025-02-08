Chris Cillizza Says Trump Is 'Classy in Victory' by Pulling Biden's Security Clearance

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump yanked former President Joe Biden's security clearances Friday evening, posting the news on Truth Social. Trump noted that Biden set the precedent by stopping him from accessing details on national security. He also cited Robert Hur's report … the one which concluded that Biden shouldn't be made to stand trial for keeping classified documents in his garage because the jury would see him as an "elderly man with a poor memory." Make it Jill Biden's job to debrief for her husband where he is every morning.

Former CNN analyst Chris Cillizza sarcastically called Trump "classy in victory."

Classy in victory https://t.co/g1fdPVizYm — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 8, 2025

I mean, he has a point. — Theresa (@frogaustin) February 8, 2025

You think dementia patients should have clearance? — Rob Yarbrough (@RobertKYarbro) February 8, 2025

It's practical. Democrats have been leaking stuff to people like you. Also it's just simply good security policy to limit access when no longer appropriate. I leave my company they do not leave my accesses. Government should be no different. — G3nA1 (@Sovereignty101) February 8, 2025

Smug doesn’t suit you Chris.https://t.co/OXElZ03YiL — " 𝕏" Twit Media Critic (@TwitMediaCritic) February 8, 2025

As Trump pointed out, Biden set the precedent. Was Biden being classy when he pulled Trump's security clearance?

Just like Joe did to him — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) February 8, 2025

Show us that EXACT same post when Biden cut off Trump. Please — Rich Kelsey (@RichKelsey) February 8, 2025

Legitimate question: why does somebody in Joe Biden's mental state need a security clearance?



Who would that benefit? — Ray Epp's Discarded Conscience (@NobdyRlly) February 8, 2025

Now that Trump's been inaugurated, media outlets are admitting they ignored Biden's cognitive decline for four years. In fact, didn't Cillizza himself apologize for going along with the ruse? Yes, he did: "An apology: As a journalist, I should have pushed harder on the very real questions about Joe Biden's physical and mental health as president."

Biden doesn’t have the mental capacity at this stage of his life to comprehend the importance of national security. This seems like a prudent move by the chief law enforcement officer. — Juci (@aview2akill) February 8, 2025

We searched Cillizza's timeline for a similar post when BIden revoked Trump's security clearance and not surprisingly didn't find anything.

