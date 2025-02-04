Sen. Joni Ernst Announces Audit the IRS Act

Dim Bulb Randi Weingarten's Meltdown Over the Department of Education Shows She Doesn't...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Sen. Chuck Schumer failed to read the room Monday when he said on the Senate floor, "If DOGE attacks the USAID today, who knows, next might be the IRS." Don't threaten us with a good time —an audit of the IRS is a great idea and probably should be next on DOGE's list.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk put up a poll on X asking users if they'd like DOGE to audit the IRS:

With 689,721 votes cast so far, only 6.5 percent say no, DOGE shouldn't audit the IRS.

Sen. Joni Ernst caught wind of the poll and said that she has just the bill to do it — the Audit the IRS Act.

We can't even imagine the corruption that would be uncovered by an audit of the IRS.

Let's go. Audit the IRS, and then shut it down when all of the rot is exposed.

***

