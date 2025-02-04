Sen. Joni Ernst Announces Audit the IRS Act

Sen. Chuck Schumer failed to read the room Monday when he said on the Senate floor, "If DOGE attacks the USAID today, who knows, next might be the IRS." Don't threaten us with a good time —an audit of the IRS is a great idea and probably should be next on DOGE's list.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk put up a poll on X asking users if they'd like DOGE to audit the IRS:

Would you like @DOGE to audit the IRS? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

With 689,721 votes cast so far, only 6.5 percent say no, DOGE shouldn't audit the IRS.

Sen. Joni Ernst caught wind of the poll and said that she has just the bill to do it — the Audit the IRS Act.

Yes, and I have a bill to do just that!



My Audit the IRS Act will audit the auditors and fire the more than 800 IRS agents who owe millions of dollars in back taxes. https://t.co/HuoXcbnEMq — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) February 4, 2025

We can't even imagine the corruption that would be uncovered by an audit of the IRS.

Wait, IRS agents owe MILLIONS in back taxes? How the hell is that even possible? — Narr Trek (@narrtrek) February 4, 2025

Audit and then ABOLISH! pic.twitter.com/pwPPUamsXv — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 4, 2025

Why don’t we just save everyone some time and abolish income taxes entirely? Win win — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) February 4, 2025

Amazing that the people who are set to audit the USA citizens are the ones not paying THEIR taxes and need to be audited. pic.twitter.com/kKQoIcwEGu — Barbie True Blue (@BarbieTrueBlue) February 4, 2025

Why do you need a bill to conduct an agency audit? Don't slow down @DOGE with a bill, let them have at it and then tailor the bill based on what they find — justlooking (@skgulch) February 4, 2025

Abolish the IRS! Taxation is theft! — 1AndOnlyGT (@1AndOnlyGT) February 4, 2025

Catch up Joni, we don’t need a bill. We’re just going to do it. Might just delete the IRS altogether. Save the bill for after and make it about how to preventing waste from ever getting back into the IRS, if needed. — Right and Nerdy 🇺🇸 (@RightandNerdy) February 4, 2025

It was a little touch and go with you at first but on this I like where your heads at. LFG. — James Roraback (@DTuffEpoxy) February 4, 2025

Let's go. Audit the IRS, and then shut it down when all of the rot is exposed.

