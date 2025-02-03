Sen. Chuck Schumer: If DOGE Attacks USAID Today, the IRS Could Be Tomorrow

Sen. Chuck Schumer didn't think this one through. As we reported earlier, Democrats held a press conference on the steps of the (closed) USAID office. It's been a whole day of hearing that USAID is fundamental to our national security as well as the prevention of HIV and AIDS around the world (not to mention transgender opera in Colombia). Democrats were already working from the talking point that Elon Musk was an unelected oligarch, but they ramped up the rhetoric today.

Schumer, on the floor of the Senate, said that if DOGE could freeze funding to USAID, what could be next? The IRS?

Schumer: "This is just the beginning... If DOGE attacks the USAID today... who knows, next might be the IRS" pic.twitter.com/7QQuXEnSyZ — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) February 4, 2025

The IRS, where a ton of unelected bureaucrats have access to our Social Security numbers and personal information? The unelected bureaucrats who leaked Donald Trump's tax returns to the media? The IRS that refused to give tax-exempt status to conservative organizations?

Yeah, OK. We thought the Department of Education was next on the chopping block, but we're good with the IRS too.

Schumer just doesn't get it. After as long as he's been in Congress, we're not surprised.

