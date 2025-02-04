Prof Says the Worst-Case Scenario Is That Trump's 'Lawlessness' Proves Popular

We don't have much to say about President Donald Trump's "lawlessness" after the previous president openly defied the Supreme Court and declared there to be a 28th Amendment to the Constitution via an X post.

According to RealClearPolitics polling data, Trump begins his second term with a net positive margin for presidential job approval. That has University of Pennsylvania lecturer Damon Linker very upset, as he considers the worst-case scenario: Trump's "lawlessness" proves popular among the American people.

Worst-case scenario: Trump's acts of lawlessness against the system prove ... popular. If this keeps up, there will be no stopping him. https://t.co/6i2M6MlsaO — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) February 4, 2025

Sorry, but Trump's job approval numbers are positive. The majority of people like what they're seeing.

It’s not clear to me that he’s done anything lawless yet at all; these actions are at the very least constitutionally defensive application of Article II powers. — George Punished (@GeorgePunished) February 4, 2025

What acts of "lawlessness" might they be, @DamonLinker? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 4, 2025

Apart from a few legally murky firings of people on quasi-agencies, there has zero "lawlessness" going on. The Executive is fully authorized to wield power over his branch and all funds given by Congress, minus those they specifically indicated otherwise. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) February 4, 2025

Me looking for the lawlessness everyone’s promised pic.twitter.com/KXXuYO04aV — Chris (@chriswithans) February 4, 2025

We were assured by a Democratic congressman that Trump would put tanks in the streets if he "seized power." Where are the tanks?

Isn’t that best case scenario? — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) February 4, 2025

What’s popular is people who dont call lawful activity “lawlessness” while treating the lawless and hopelessly corrupt system as a victim. — Michael Toms (@Toms24601) February 4, 2025

What is the argument that the USAID stuff so far is “lawless”? Or that the lawlessness level of Trump has already surpassed the level of lawlessness of Biden? — CheckMarkPrime (@PrimeCheckMark) February 4, 2025

A sprawling federal government with innumerable programs spending large sums of money on strange and foreign pet projects with almost no discernible results--yes, I'm certain that shutting much of that down will prove quite popular. — pierre_bayle1706 (@p_bayle1706) February 4, 2025

We certainly hope so!



Sorry you have the sads over uncovering government corruption. — Kody (@Kody12tx) February 4, 2025

It's amazing how many people have come out in favor of government waste and misuse of taxpayer dollars.

1. They are popular. Approval ratings soaring.



2. The bureaucratic lawlessness is being exposed - lawfully.



3. There is no stoping him. You are in the denial phase of grief. — Juan~Solo 🎸🥃🇺🇸 (@juan_lauder_69) February 4, 2025

You mean people have been happy with government inefficiency? — Sappy in usa (@SappyUsa) February 4, 2025

There’s no lawlessness here, Damon. Not sure if you’re hyperventilating because your undies are on too tight, or if you’re confusing Trump with his corrupt predecessor, but either way you’re wrong. — Solon (@Solon_Prime) February 4, 2025

We've heard a lot of gnashing of teeth and rending of garments from the Left, but we don't see anyone challenging Trump's "lawlessness" in court. He's the president of the United States, and he's doing what he told the people he'd do.

