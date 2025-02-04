My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist
VIP
Wokeness Is a Terminal Diagnosis
You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt'...
The Nation: Prepare for 'MAGA's White Whine' as Super Bowl Showcases Black Excellence
President Trump Sees America Taking Over Gaza
BREAKING: President Trump Announces the United States Will Takeover Gaza
WINNING: Pam Bondi Confirmed as Next Attorney General
Hooray for Hollywood? Joe Biden May Be the Only Person Unaware He Signed...
Sen. Joni Ernst Announces Audit the IRS Act
Dim Bulb Randi Weingarten's Meltdown Over the Department of Education Shows She Doesn't...
Intelligence Committee Advances Tulsi Gabbard’s DNI Nomination
Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls Elon Musk a 'Nazi Nepo Baby' and Godless Billionaire
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN: CT State Worker BUSTED Changing Voter Registratio...
Trump Signs Executive Order Withdrawing US from 'anti-American' UN Human Rights Council, U...

Prof Says the Worst-Case Scenario Is That Trump's 'Lawlessness' Proves Popular

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 04, 2025
Twitchy

We don't have much to say about President Donald Trump's "lawlessness" after the previous president openly defied the Supreme Court and declared there to be a 28th Amendment to the Constitution via an X post.

Advertisement

According to RealClearPolitics polling data, Trump begins his second term with a net positive margin for presidential job approval. That has University of Pennsylvania lecturer Damon Linker very upset, as he considers the worst-case scenario: Trump's "lawlessness" proves popular among the American people.

Sorry, but Trump's job approval numbers are positive. The majority of people like what they're seeing.

Recommended

My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist
Gordon K
Advertisement

We were assured by a Democratic congressman that Trump would put tanks in the streets if he "seized power." Where are the tanks?

It's amazing how many people have come out in favor of government waste and misuse of taxpayer dollars.

Advertisement

We've heard a lot of gnashing of teeth and rending of garments from the Left, but we don't see anyone challenging Trump's "lawlessness" in court. He's the president of the United States, and he's doing what he told the people he'd do.

***

Tags: APPROVAL RATING DONALD TRUMP POLLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist
Gordon K
You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt' Trump Admin
Amy Curtis
Dim Bulb Randi Weingarten's Meltdown Over the Department of Education Shows She Doesn't Know What It Does
Amy Curtis
The Nation: Prepare for 'MAGA's White Whine' as Super Bowl Showcases Black Excellence
Brett T.
Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
What Was This EFFER Up To? Yevgeny Vindman Tried REALLY Hard to Get Into USAID Building but Was STOPPED
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist Gordon K
Advertisement