Stephanie Ruhle Asks If Gov. Greg Abbott Signed End of DEI in Wheelchair-Accessible Building

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 01, 2025
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported earlier, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order rooting out DEI from government agencies. One woman mistook the D in DEI for disability, noting that Abbott signed the order in a wheelchair-accessible building. "DEI is literally the reason the Capitol building is accessible to him," she wrote. Um, no, that would be the ADA.

She was a Twitter rando, by MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle also tried to make the same point, asking if Abbott signed the order from a wheelchair-accessible building.

What does that have to do with DEI?

It's pretty clear she doesn't.

DEI Obsessed Lefty Political Activist Tells the Whole World She Has NO IDEA What the ADA Is or Does
Amy Curtis
This is such a stupid take we can't believe she hasn't deleted it, let alone posted it in the first place. DEI has absolutely nothing to do with wheelchair access, and Abbott wasn't elected to fill some sort of quota.

***

