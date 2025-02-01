Stephanie Ruhle Asks If Gov. Greg Abbott Signed End of DEI in Wheelchair-Accessible Building

As Twitchy reported earlier, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order rooting out DEI from government agencies. One woman mistook the D in DEI for disability, noting that Abbott signed the order in a wheelchair-accessible building. "DEI is literally the reason the Capitol building is accessible to him," she wrote. Um, no, that would be the ADA.

Advertisement

She was a Twitter rando, by MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle also tried to make the same point, asking if Abbott signed the order from a wheelchair-accessible building.

Did he sign the order from a wheelchair-accessible building? https://t.co/UoFqdq7tCu — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 1, 2025

What does that have to do with DEI?

A "wheelchair-accessible building" is due to the ADA, not DEI. — Me (@Keefer1958) February 1, 2025

Wow. Thinking DEI is the same as AMERICANS with DISABILITIES ACT is why Comcast is desperately trying to sell MSNBC. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 1, 2025

Jesus Christ there is something in the water at 30 Rock. It’s no wonder your network is being sold off for parts. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) February 1, 2025

Delete the post, apologize, and take some time off. — Area Man (@lheal) February 1, 2025

Three letters are tough to tackle sometimes, sure, but that’s ADA. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) February 1, 2025

I don't think you know what "DEI" means. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) February 1, 2025

It's pretty clear she doesn't.

Yes because DEI means having wheelchair ramps, that’s surely what people have an issue with — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) February 1, 2025

Since when is the ADA the same as DEI?



How on Earth did you get your job? Probably DEI. — Ashley 🇺🇸 (@MAGASailor) February 1, 2025

She thinks DEI protects Americans with disabilities… 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Angela (@LibsBeCrazy) February 1, 2025

That's ADA. He signed an order on DEI. You're getting acronyms confused. — Tech Hub (@TechHubbb) February 1, 2025

He did, but hopefully, it wasn't built by a DEI hire for everyone's safety. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) February 1, 2025

This is such a stupid take we can't believe she hasn't deleted it, let alone posted it in the first place. DEI has absolutely nothing to do with wheelchair access, and Abbott wasn't elected to fill some sort of quota.

***