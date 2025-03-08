Irish Teacher to Be Stripped of His Salary for Not Using Student's 'They/Them' Pronouns

Vice President J.D. Vance was recently declared a monster for appearing at the Munich Security Conference and warning Europe about its continuing erosion of free speech. Enoch Burke is a teacher in Ireland who has been held in contempt for refusing to use a transgender student's "they/them" pronouns. That seems like an issue for the school to handle, not the federal government.

🇮🇪 BREAKING: Enoch Burke, a Christian schoolteacher in Ireland, will be STRIPPED of his salary after refusing to use they/them pronouns for a "transgender" student.



Burke has already spent 500 days in prison, and the Irish Courts are now punishing him further.



This is horrific. pic.twitter.com/c0gyRlIpgm — Cillian (@CilComLFC) March 7, 2025

BreakingNews.ie reports:

The High Court is to be asked by the State to appoint a receiver over the salary of teacher Enoch Burke in a bid to collect outstanding fines. The move to appoint a receiver "by way of equitable execution" will, if approved, give the State the power to collect from his salary some €79,100 which Mr Burke so far owes in daily €700 fines for turning up at the school in contempt of court orders that he stay away. Although he was sacked, he continues to be paid his salary on an administrative leave basis because an appeal over his termination is still pending. … He has already spent 512 days in prison during three separate periods over his contempt, was released before Christmas and returned to the school in the new year.

What the hell is happening in Ireland?! — Stellar Continuum Patriot (@StellarCGaming) March 7, 2025

Europe, most of it, is lost.



Americans should not travel there as not using pronouns can land you in prison. — JtheRanger_wtf (@Jtheranger_wtf) March 7, 2025

A U.K. police commissioner has threatened to extradite and imprison American citizens, particularly Elon Musk, over social media posts.

It appears that European and UK Governments couldn't hate their citizens more than they do now, but they can, and they prove it as each day passes don't they? — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) March 8, 2025

The whole of Dáil Éireann and the entire judicial system would do well to listen to JD Vance's speech in Munich. This is a matter of free speech and religious liberty in which this gentleman's constitutional rights are clearly being violated. — CLAIRE OBRIEN (@CLAIREOBRI18611) March 8, 2025

Standing firm in faith comes at a cost. Praying for his strength and justice. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) March 8, 2025

Give that man a visa to the USA. — Jonathan Cab (@shadowcrewtroll) March 8, 2025

Those little fucking leprechauns have gone crazy — GreatestAmericanHero (@mrralphhinkley) March 8, 2025

Proposed Community Notes want it made clear that his legal troubles stem not from refusing to use the student's pronouns but from contempt of court for refusing to comply with an order barring him from school premises. In any case, this all began because he refused to address a transgender student by their preferred name.

***