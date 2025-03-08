Irish Teacher to Be Stripped of His Salary for Not Using Student's 'They/Them' Pronouns

Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 08, 2025
AngieArtist

Vice President J.D. Vance was recently declared a monster for appearing at the Munich Security Conference and warning Europe about its continuing erosion of free speech. Enoch Burke is a teacher in Ireland who has been held in contempt for refusing to use a transgender student's "they/them" pronouns. That seems like an issue for the school to handle, not the federal government.

BreakingNews.ie reports:

The High Court is to be asked by the State to appoint a receiver over the salary of teacher Enoch Burke in a bid to collect outstanding fines.

The move to appoint a receiver "by way of equitable execution" will, if approved, give the State the power to collect from his salary some €79,100 which Mr Burke so far owes in daily €700 fines for turning up at the school in contempt of court orders that he stay away.

Although he was sacked, he continues to be paid his salary on an administrative leave basis because an appeal over his termination is still pending.

He has already spent 512 days in prison during three separate periods over his contempt, was released before Christmas and returned to the school in the new year.

A U.K. police commissioner has threatened to extradite and imprison American citizens, particularly Elon Musk, over social media posts.

Proposed Community Notes want it made clear that his legal troubles stem not from refusing to use the student's pronouns but from contempt of court for refusing to comply with an order barring him from school premises. In any case, this all began because he refused to address a transgender student by their preferred name.

