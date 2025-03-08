'Acoustic Heresy': German Catholic Church's Ash Wednesday Music Made Us Recoil in Horror (WATCH)

The Catholic Church in Germany is struggling, and has been for years. In a nation where about 20 million people identify as Catholic, only about 1 million regularly attend Mass.

After listening to this music from an Ash Wednesday Mass, we can understand why:

How did these priests keep it together?



Listen to this music during Ash Wednesday at the Catholic Cathedral of Cologne, Germany, yesterday.



(Why might Catholics in Germany not be attending Mass anymore?) pic.twitter.com/T0eFSCCZCT — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) March 6, 2025

Egads.

She thinks she's the star of a Broadway show.

It's also not the Cathedral in Cologne.

CORRECTION—I’m told that’s the Basilica of Holy Apostles in Cologne, Germany.

I wouldn’t know, as I’d never step foot inside it without assurances the liturgists were FAR away.https://t.co/AVDiG81yTb — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) March 6, 2025

Same.

The Church in Germany is funded. Your tithes are taken out of your taxes. In order to stop that, you need to essentially commit apostasy. So, even cultural Catholics tithe.



But, without Catholics in the pews, the Church hires administrators from the general populace. So, the… — Kyle Whittington | Building Catholic Culture (@CatholicKyle) March 6, 2025

Explains so much.

I'm not catholic but this seems like aucistic heresy. — Fay the Warlord (@OldManIvarr) March 6, 2025

'Acoustic Heresy' would be a great name for a band.

Ash Wednesday became "Ash Wednesday of the Arts“ here in Germany, where "artists" go mad in churches. It's absolute disgusting, but it has nothing to do with mass attendance, bc it's this one day and (at least) only in some churches. Would never go there. — Twiنkle☧ (Twinkle) ✝️✡️🎗️🍋 (@TwinklingN8sta) March 6, 2025

Yikes.

My literal face the whole time https://t.co/6PYLbfHcqy pic.twitter.com/yaOcpZLLqb — Matt Sewell - The Popecast 🇻🇦 (@thepopecast) March 7, 2025

Same.

No one wants to hear it, but the documents of VII opened the door wide to this hideousness in the Church. https://t.co/cFrHHvu6mb — Lane (@RealLaneThorpe) March 7, 2025

It's literally hymns for 'modern audiences' who won't attend Mass in the first place.

Oh my.. Sounds like on off-key Phantom of the Opera knock off. https://t.co/xbOohHezj1 — AJ O'Neill🇺🇸🙏 (@attyajoneill) March 7, 2025

That's a perfect description for it.

Catholics will do anything but pick up a Graduale Romanum 😫 https://t.co/jtyk2v7J3Z — Tarcisius (fun, friendly person) (@anorthodoxpope) March 7, 2025

This writer understood that reference.

Well played.