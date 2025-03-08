'Acoustic Heresy': German Catholic Church's Ash Wednesday Music Made Us Recoil in Horror (WATCH)

Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 08, 2025
Meme

The Catholic Church in Germany is struggling, and has been for years. In a nation where about 20 million people identify as Catholic, only about 1 million regularly attend Mass.

After listening to this music from an Ash Wednesday Mass, we can understand why:

Egads.

She thinks she's the star of a Broadway show.

It's also not the Cathedral in Cologne.

Same.

Explains so much.

'Acoustic Heresy' would be a great name for a band.

Yikes.

Same.

It's literally hymns for 'modern audiences' who won't attend Mass in the first place.

That's a perfect description for it.

This writer understood that reference.

Well played.

