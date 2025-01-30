Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities
Sen. Bernie Sanders Posts a Self-Own in His Questioning of RFK Jr.
Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single...
Trans Violence Is Violence: ABC News Respects Pronouns of Would-Be Assassin
VIP
The Oscars Are About to Choke on Woke
Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder...
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
'Are You on Crack??' Canadian YouTuber SCHOOLED for Claiming No One in the...
Grandstanding Sen. Adam Schiff Demands Kash Patel Look Capitol Police Officers in the...
Game, Set, Match! Martina Navratilova SLAMS LGBTQ Mag 'The Advocate' for Rewriting Gay...
STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated...
Pete Hegesth Says DoD Will Expand Migrant Operations Center at Gitmo to Full...
'Someone Lost a Patronus!' Take a Small Break and Enjoy the STUNNING Beauty...
Try and Wrap Your Head Around This Dem Senator's Lecture to RFK Jr....

Pete Hegseth: ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ One of the Dumbest Phrases in Military History

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, during a press conference about the deadly mid-air collision between a military helicopter and an American Airlines plane, President Donald Trump made liberal heads explode by pointing out the FAA's DEI policies, which encourage the application of people with "severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities," as part of the problem.

Advertisement

Speaking of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News' Jesse Waters the other night that "diversity is our strength" is one of the dumbest phrases in the U.S. military.

Well said. 

Unity is the military's strength.

Recommended

Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities
Brett T.
Advertisement

Let diversity follow naturally from meritocracy.

"DEI is dead." That's so refreshing to hear.

***

Tags: MILITARY DEI PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities
Brett T.
Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single Now'
Laura W.
Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder in the U.S. Today? BUCKLE UP.
Laura W.
Sen. Bernie Sanders Posts a Self-Own in His Questioning of RFK Jr.
Brett T.
'You've Got Two Minutes': Kash Patel's EPIC Clapback at Amy Klobuchar Wins the ENTIRE Hearing
Grateful Calvin
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities Brett T.
Advertisement