Pete Hegseth: ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ One of the Dumbest Phrases in Military History

As Twitchy reported earlier, during a press conference about the deadly mid-air collision between a military helicopter and an American Airlines plane, President Donald Trump made liberal heads explode by pointing out the FAA's DEI policies, which encourage the application of people with "severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities," as part of the problem.

Advertisement

The point is not that DEI causes a particular crash or disaster, but that any institution which adopts DEI is, by definition, lowering standards and sacrificing merit on the altar of ideology. Until they scrap DEI, they cannot make the case that they are doing their best. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 30, 2025

Speaking of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News' Jesse Waters the other night that "diversity is our strength" is one of the dumbest phrases in the U.S. military.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: “One of the dumbest phrases in military history is ‘our diversity is our strength’… Our diversity is not our strength — our unity and our shared purpose is our strength.”



pic.twitter.com/20IS0BLS9L — America (@america) January 30, 2025

Well said.

Unity is the military's strength.

Exactly, Pete. You can’t build a strong military on a foundation of division. Unity and shared purpose are what make us unstoppable, not some politically correct slogan. When the mission’s on the line, it’s about who’s got your back, not where you come from. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) January 30, 2025

Hegseth is right about one thing: unity, having a common goal, is crucial in the military.



You need everyone pulling in the same direction, especially when the bullets start flying.



A unified force can move mountains.



Peace through Strength — Southern "Belle" (@patlicata) January 30, 2025

No team has ever become more unified by emphasising how different all of the team's members are from one another — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) January 30, 2025

Our diversity isn’t our strength, our ability is. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 30, 2025

I'm sure this Struck Fear in Nations around the World... 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pkwRVpNKHl — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕄. 𝕃𝕖𝕘𝕒𝕔𝕪 🇺🇸 (@StevenLegacy411) January 30, 2025

Meritocracy is our strength — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) January 30, 2025

"E Pluribus Unum"



Out of many: One



It's not the diversity: it's the unity in spite of the diversity.



That's where our strength is. In unity.



But if our core values are rejected, you can't have that unity. — DG Miller (@DGMiller5x5) January 30, 2025

Diversity is not our strength. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 30, 2025

A strong, united force with a clear mission is what truly matters.



Diversity can be an asset, but without unity, it means nothing. — CryptoOwl (@theowlcrypto) January 30, 2025

Let diversity follow naturally from meritocracy.

Pete is proving that he was the right choice to lead the Department of Defense all along. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) January 30, 2025

"DEI is dead." That's so refreshing to hear.

***