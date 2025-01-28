Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Is Fully Implementing Project 2025 for Unchecked Power

As we reported last week, TIME Magazine did an analysis and found that two-thirds of President Donald Trump's executive orders "partially mirror" Project 2025, the Kamala Harris campaign's bogeyman. Even if true, it's not shocking that there'd be some overlap between Trump's Agenda 47 and The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025. But we were warned by the Harris campaign that "Trump's Project 2025" would give him unlimited power.

Rep. Daniel Goldman wants everyone to know that Trump is fully implementing Project 2025.

If you’re not paying attention, Trump is fully implementing Project 2025:



Trump has removed experienced career officials throughout government and installed his partisan lackeys, fired independent IG’s, and sought to punish his enemies.



Trump’s endgame: unchecked power. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) January 28, 2025

Trump's endgame: unchecked power. How do we get from here to "unchecked power"? We still have separation of powers, don't we?

We haven't read Project 2025 and we don't believe Trump has either, but Goldman thinks the scare tactic will still work.

So? — SARCASSUS THE IMPALER (@buddyperdue) January 28, 2025

Lie much? — Americano (@moraltreason) January 28, 2025

No his endgame is the complete undoing and the total capitulation of the establishment and the devastation of the elite. That's his end game and all of ours too. So yea. Riding the red wave. — Stephen Ondulich (@Ondulich) January 28, 2025

Yeah, that part in there about making sure Cali has water to fight the fires… brutal. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) January 28, 2025

Cry harder! Why are you so afraid of project 2025? Lmao 🤣 — Knux Dawgg (@DawggKnux) January 28, 2025

Because it's like the One Ring and grants absolute power.

Except none of this happened. — Gators Raid (@GatorsRaid) January 28, 2025

The government has been broken. This is what fixing it looks like. — Southern Scribbler (@SthrnScribbler) January 28, 2025

Let's see some tears, Dan — MAGA Patriot TRUMP2024 🇺🇸 (@ilike4) January 28, 2025

Kamala ran on this talking point, how’d that work out for you? — globofrogs (@globofrogs) January 28, 2025

Goldman is a fully grown adult male. Imagine being this stupid and this much of a pussy. — Kelly Opfar (@KellyOpfar1) January 28, 2025

Trump has sought to punish the people who persecuted him and did all they could to undermine his first term? Sounds reasonable to us. More power to him.

***