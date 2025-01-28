Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Is Fully Implementing Project 2025 for Unchecked Power

President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
Brett T.  |  4:15 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

As we reported last week, TIME Magazine did an analysis and found that two-thirds of President Donald Trump's executive orders "partially mirror" Project 2025, the Kamala Harris campaign's bogeyman. Even if true, it's not shocking that there'd be some overlap between Trump's Agenda 47 and The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025. But we were warned by the Harris campaign that "Trump's Project 2025" would give him unlimited power. 

Rep. Daniel Goldman wants everyone to know that Trump is fully implementing Project 2025.

Trump's endgame: unchecked power. How do we get from here to "unchecked power"? We still have separation of powers, don't we?

We haven't read Project 2025 and we don't believe Trump has either, but Goldman thinks the scare tactic will still work.

DONALD TRUMP DANIEL GOLDMAN PROJECT 2025

