TIME Analysis: Two-Thirds of Trump’s EOs 'Partially Mirror' Project 2025

We were assured throughout the Kamala Harris campaign that The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 was "Donald Trump's Project 2025." The Harris campaign even put up a website to go along with its scary social media posts. Trump said that he hadn't read the 900-page document, and we believe him. But he's a conservative, and The Heritage Foundation is conservative, so there was bound to be some overlap.

Advertisement

But how is this news, TIME, if we were told in no uncertain terms Trump was going to use Project 2025 as a guidebook for his administration? And why is it necessarily a bad thing?

A TIME analysis found that nearly two-thirds of the executive actions Trump has issued mirror or partially mirror proposals from Project 2025https://t.co/ZH7iyKlDQl — TIME (@TIME) January 24, 2025

Harry Sisson has his panties in a bunch and tells us that Democrats tried to warn us. About what, winning?

🚨BREAKING: Two-thirds of Donald Trump’s initial executive orders came directly from Project 2025 or are incredibly similar to proposals in the plan, via a new analysis by TIME.



Democrats tried to warn you. Trump is extreme and he’s not stopping. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 24, 2025

Hold on a sec … Sisson's getting some Community Notes. Something about Trump's initial executive orders coming directly from Project 2025, which isn't what TIME is reported.

"Trump is extreme and he's not stopping" — don't threaten us with a good time.

Only 2/3? Come on President Trump, we can get that higher!! — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 24, 2025

Nik Popli reports:

An analysis by TIME found that nearly two-thirds of the executive actions Trump has issued so far mirror or partially mirror proposals from the 900-page document, ranging from sweeping deregulation measures to aggressive immigration reform. Democrats had seized on Trump’s connection to Project 2025 during the campaign, pointing out that many of the playbook’s contributors previously worked for Trump or had connections to his orbit. Trump repeatedly said he had “no idea who is behind” the conservative blueprint and that some of its ideas were “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.” He appeared to soften his stance after winning the election, telling TIME in November, “I don’t disagree with everything in Project 2025, but I disagree with some things.”

Aggressive immigration reform? So Trump picked up that idea from Project 2025? If so, it's been a very popular move.

What does partially mirror mean? Does that mean there's some vague unclear connection between the two that you're straining to form? — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) January 25, 2025

Is Project 2025 in the room with you now 👀 — CaliPatriotGal (@Justwanttruth1) January 24, 2025

Cool, maybe he will do all of Project 2025. — Harold Mustin (@HRMustin) January 24, 2025

He's going to ban abortion nationwide, isn't he?

Breaking news: President does the things his voters wanted him to do. CNN shocked. More at 8. — Rikvidr (@rikvidr4) January 25, 2025

Conclusion:



Seventy million Americans voted in favour of aligning with two-thirds of Project 2025’s proposals. — Jantore Suleimenov (@jansuleimenov) January 24, 2025

Soon Trump will follow Biden's lead and Tweet that Project 2025 is now a Constitutional Amendment. — Still All Good (@still_all_good) January 25, 2025

"Nearly two-thirds" "partially mirror" is just more verbal gymnastics from the left to push their narrative.



Sort of like how they called the BLM protests "mostly peaceful." — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) January 25, 2025

And the reflect his promises before the election that he won. — ThorChiggins PHD (@ThorChiggins) January 25, 2025

Advertisement

I already voted for him. — Edward Girard (@efagirard) January 25, 2025

Ohh, no! A conservative President mirroring ideas produced from a conservative think tank and interest group. It's like they have similar mindsets and interests, or something. Egad! — Matt (@mattunc2003) January 25, 2025

If this was compelling, and if anybody cared, Kamala Harris would be president



Keep banging that drum all the way to 2028 — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) January 24, 2025

Conservatives share common ideas.



Film at 11. — Corey (@CoreysName) January 25, 2025

Everything he is doing is what majority of the country wants. Get over it — Walton Wisdom (@Jkwaltontldr) January 24, 2025

Every EO that Trump signed he said he would during his rallies. Each EO We The People wanted. It is not project 2025 it has been Trump's agenda 47. Obviously you never watched one of Trump's rallies nor looked at Agenda 47. Promises made, promises kept. pic.twitter.com/gaRmfV14DS — Jodi Buttarazzi (@JBrazzi3) January 25, 2025

The election is over. We don’t care about Project 2025 fearmongering anymore. This is why you lost. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) January 24, 2025

The Harris campaign tried so hard to tie Trump to Project 2025, and now TIME is doing its part to assure us that nearly two-thirds of Trump's executive actions "partially mirror" Project 2025.

Advertisement

And?

***