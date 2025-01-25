TIME Analysis: Two-Thirds of Trump’s EOs 'Partially Mirror' Project 2025

CNN Tries Clutching Pearls Over Trump Offering Conditional Wildfire Aid to CA, Trips...
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We were assured throughout the Kamala Harris campaign that The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 was "Donald Trump's Project 2025." The Harris campaign even put up a website to go along with its scary social media posts. Trump said that he hadn't read the 900-page document, and we believe him. But he's a conservative, and The Heritage Foundation is conservative, so there was bound to be some overlap.

But how is this news, TIME, if we were told in no uncertain terms Trump was going to use Project 2025 as a guidebook for his administration? And why is it necessarily a bad thing?

Harry Sisson has his panties in a bunch and tells us that Democrats tried to warn us. About what, winning?

Hold on a sec … Sisson's getting some Community Notes. Something about Trump's initial executive orders coming directly from Project 2025, which isn't what TIME is reported.

"Trump is extreme and he's not stopping" — don't threaten us with a good time.

Nik Popli reports:

An analysis by TIME found that nearly two-thirds of the executive actions Trump has issued so far mirror or partially mirror proposals from the 900-page document, ranging from sweeping deregulation measures to aggressive immigration reform. 

Democrats had seized on Trump’s connection to Project 2025 during the campaign, pointing out that many of the playbook’s contributors previously worked for Trump or had connections to his orbit. Trump repeatedly said he had “no idea who is behind” the conservative blueprint and that some of its ideas were “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.” He appeared to soften his stance after winning the election, telling TIME in November, “I don’t disagree with everything in Project 2025, but I disagree with some things.”

Aggressive immigration reform? So Trump picked up that idea from Project 2025? If so, it's been a very popular move.

He's going to ban abortion nationwide, isn't he?

The Harris campaign tried so hard to tie Trump to Project 2025, and now TIME is doing its part to assure us that nearly two-thirds of Trump's executive actions "partially mirror" Project 2025. 

And?

***

