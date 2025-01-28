AOC Says Trump Is Holding All the Nation’s Hospitals and Vital Services Hostage

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump has issued a temporary freeze on federal grant payments. This led Sen. Chuck Schumer to call it "a dagger at the heart of the average American family" and claim that it would affect hospitals, police departments, firefighters, senior centers, food pantries, mass transit, and more.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez managed to outdo Schumer's doomsday rhetoric. She claimed that Trump was holding all the nation’s hospitals and vital services hostage.

Trump is holding all the nation’s hospitals and vital services hostage to seize power from Congress and hand it over to billionaires.



We must state the truth: this is a constitutional crisis. It’s a massive, illegal power grab that the House and Senate have a sworn duty to stop. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2025

Schumer had claimed that "every one of our offices have been deluged with calls from people who are in panic." Before people start rioting, they should know that this freeze isn't across the board:

New memo from White House says the pause is NOT across the board pic.twitter.com/Z8Rinz9LLx — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) January 28, 2025

Hmm … "Any project that provides direct benefits to individuals is not subject to the pause." The memo reads:

Q: Is this a freeze on all Federal financial assistance? A: No, the pause does not apply across the board. It is expressly limited to programs, projects, and activities implicated by the President's Executive Orders, such as ending DEI, the green new deal, and funding nongovernmental organizations that undermine the national interest.

So, not hospitals and vital services? Got it.

She'll probably post a video later in which she makes the same claim.

Here's Karoline Leavitt trying to set the press straight so they stop sending people into a panic:

Since the release of the OMB memo, the media has lied claiming that individual assistance grants will be threatened.



Karoline Leavitt just completely debunked those lies. pic.twitter.com/sDMNQ4fW0m — Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 28, 2025

