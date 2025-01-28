YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms...
'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting...
Pete Buttigieg Dreams Up New Scheme to Remain a Professional Taxpayer Freeloader
Grift for the Mill: CA's Mismanagement of Campaign Finance Portal Upgrade Shows What's...
President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Is Fully Implementing Project 2025 for Unchecked Power
Guy Who Said the Internet Was a Fad Has Thoughts on Trump's Immigration...
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
WATCH: You Are NOT Going to Believe Who ITV Sidelined on Holocaust Remembrance...
‘Martha, do You Hear Yourself?’ Leader of Foreign Gang Downplayed by Martha Raddatz...
Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe...
Legally Blonde? Reese Witherspoon Shares Wild Story About Why She Was Once Named...

AOC Says Trump Is Holding All the Nation’s Hospitals and Vital Services Hostage

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on January 28, 2025

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump has issued a temporary freeze on federal grant payments. This led Sen. Chuck Schumer to call it "a dagger at the heart of the average American family" and claim that it would affect hospitals, police departments, firefighters, senior centers, food pantries, mass transit, and more.

Advertisement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez managed to outdo Schumer's doomsday rhetoric. She claimed that Trump was holding all the nation’s hospitals and vital services hostage.

Schumer had claimed that "every one of our offices have been deluged with calls from people who are in panic." Before people start rioting, they should know that this freeze isn't across the board:

Hmm … "Any project that provides direct benefits to individuals is not subject to the pause." The memo reads:

Q: Is this a freeze on all Federal financial assistance?

A: No, the pause does not apply across the board. It is expressly limited to programs, projects, and activities implicated by the President's Executive Orders, such as ending DEI, the green new deal, and funding nongovernmental organizations that undermine the national interest.

Recommended

'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So, not hospitals and vital services? Got it.

She'll probably post a video later in which she makes the same claim.

If only.

Advertisement

Here's Karoline Leavitt trying to set the press straight so they stop sending people into a panic:

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights
Amy Curtis
YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Brett T.
President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
Brett T.
Pete Buttigieg Dreams Up New Scheme to Remain a Professional Taxpayer Freeloader
justmindy
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms Under New Gun Control Legislation
Amy Curtis
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights Amy Curtis
Advertisement