Honest Question: What Is the Benefit of Banning Transgender Troops?





The New York Post had a scoop Monday that President Donald Trump was going to sign new executive orders banning transgender service members and doing away with DEI initiatives in the military.

Scoop: Trump to ink new executive orders today banning transgender service members, military DEI programshttps://t.co/v2w2sItNXC — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) January 27, 2025

Minnesota State Representative Leigh Finke appeared on CNN Monday to inform us that 56 retired generals have all said that transgender troops are fit and ready to serve. Is that like the 51 former intelligence officers? Was one of these 56 retired generals Mark Milley? Because he told The Atlantic in an exit interview that the idea that the military was woke was "total, utter, made-up bulls**t."

A transgender Minnesota State Rep. says banning transgender service members from the military “will only make our military less ready” pic.twitter.com/adXYIW7ENp — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 27, 2025

Zaid Jilani wanted to know what was the point of banning transgender troops?

What is the point of banning transgender troops? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 27, 2025

Transgender people are either mentally ill or perverts. Mentally ill people need treatment. Perverts need to be hunted for sport. Neither needs to be serving in our military.



Are there any other questions? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 27, 2025

Also, normal people – the the kind who fought and won our wars back when we won wars – do not want to be forced under penalty of law to pretend that a man is actually a woman. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 27, 2025

The mentally ill don’t belong in the military. Glad I could help. — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) January 27, 2025

Safety. Mentally ill troops put everyone else at risk — Serve🇺🇸 (@CalifNightmare) January 27, 2025

Transgenders in the military was always a scam to get taxpayer-funded sex-change operations and to avoid deployment, and as a social revolutionary device. https://t.co/fSy5tdR4Xe — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) January 27, 2025

Mentally ill nutjobs who can’t function without a massive pipeline of hormones and other drugs compromise military readiness and lethality. https://t.co/vQxVs4Bv2M — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 27, 2025

The fact that we actually have to explain this to people demonstrates how much trouble we’re in https://t.co/B2cH6euWdR — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 27, 2025

Troops should be screened for mental illness and thinking you can change your gender is a mental illness. https://t.co/U85wiSdjZS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 27, 2025

ALL are non-deployable - they cannot be deployed to a combat theatre.



ALL have gender dysphoria - a mental health issue.



MOST will medically separate at 80%+ disability - leaving US Taxpayers on the hook for $2-300k annually.



Per person.



FOREVER. https://t.co/CPyInEMvj4 — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) January 27, 2025

Hard truths. The edge of the spear must be the hardest. — Stephen Bivens (@bivensstephen) January 27, 2025

If I can remember ADHD was a disqualifying diagnosis for military service. How is gender dysphoria not? How does this happen to a fighting force? — Adam Trent (@FrAdamOne) January 27, 2025

This should be the sole determining factor. - Can they be deployed to a combat theatre. If not, discharge. — Kevin Voisin (@KevinVoisin7) January 27, 2025

Rep. Nancy Mace said the issue was personal for her:

I didn't fight like hell to become the first woman to graduate from The Citadel just for some man in a miniskirt to take away that achievement.



Protecting women's accomplishments isn't a political talking point for me—it's personal. pic.twitter.com/fAbFnDKoSY — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 27, 2025

I would also argue that the fact of their surgical and/or chemical/hormonal treatments puts them in the category of "medically compromised" and more prone to illnesses/conditions that would compromise our combat effectiveness. — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) January 27, 2025

Also joining just for the treatment and surgeries. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) January 27, 2025

Plus physically, they have a higher need for medical assistance to care for any gender reassignment surgery for life; hormones can impact overall health and readiness. If you can’t serve with IBS or sleep walking, why can you as a transgender? — Jenn (@NavychickJenn) January 27, 2025

*Sleepwalking* is enough to cause “involuntary separation” from the military for crying out loud. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) January 27, 2025

Where do these trans women bunk? With the women? It seems more trouble than it's worth.

The Army's website says that coming out as a transgender female saved Maj. Rachel Jones’ life.

The U.S. Army Sustainment Command Cyber Division chief, G6 (Information Management), struggled with depression and suicidal ideation for most of her life. Today, she is living her truth and is no longer battling depression or suicidal thoughts. … The risk of depression, post-traumatic stress and suicidal ideation is twice as high for LGBTQ+ veterans and Soldiers who have concealed their true selves than non-LGBTQ+ veterans and Soldiers, explained master resilience trainer, Stephanie Allers, who serves as a program specialist and suicide prevention liaison in the ASC G1 (Human Resources) Readiness and Resilience Division.

That doesn't really make the case for having soldiers who want to "live authentically."

***