Andy Ngo: Biden’s DOJ Made Payments to BLM/Antifa to Settle Lawsuits
Jesuit Priest Wants Us to Remember Jesus Was a Refugee
It's Time to Say 'Sayonara' to Woke Lefties Destroying Entertainment
The Mooch Has Thoughts on Dr. Phil Joining ICE Raids in Chicago and...
CNN Says Trump's DEI Cuts Will Harm Poor Rural Communities
Democrats' Future in Dire Straits: Bleak Outlook Ahead
Didn't Newsom Cut Red Tape? CA Residents Left Homeless From Wildfires Need PERMIT...

Honest Question: What Is the Benefit of Banning Transgender Troops?

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on January 27, 2025
United States Army


The New York Post had a scoop Monday that President Donald Trump was going to sign new executive orders banning transgender service members and doing away with DEI initiatives in the military.

Minnesota State Representative Leigh Finke appeared on CNN Monday to inform us that 56 retired generals have all said that transgender troops are fit and ready to serve. Is that like the 51 former intelligence officers? Was one of these 56 retired generals Mark Milley? Because he told The Atlantic in an exit interview that the idea that the military was woke was "total, utter, made-up bulls**t."

Zaid Jilani wanted to know what was the point of banning transgender troops?

Rep. Nancy Mace said the issue was personal for her:

Where do these trans women bunk? With the women? It seems more trouble than it's worth.

The Army's website says that coming out as a transgender female saved Maj. Rachel Jones’ life.

The U.S. Army Sustainment Command Cyber Division chief, G6 (Information Management), struggled with depression and suicidal ideation for most of her life. Today, she is living her truth and is no longer battling depression or suicidal thoughts.

The risk of depression, post-traumatic stress and suicidal ideation is twice as high for LGBTQ+ veterans and Soldiers who have concealed their true selves than non-LGBTQ+ veterans and Soldiers, explained master resilience trainer, Stephanie Allers, who serves as a program specialist and suicide prevention liaison in the ASC G1 (Human Resources) Readiness and Resilience Division.

That doesn't really make the case for having soldiers who want to "live authentically."

***

