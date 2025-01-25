Politico Looks at 'Terrified' Workers Inside Federal Agencies

CNN Tries Clutching Pearls Over Trump Offering Conditional Wildfire Aid to CA, Trips...
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on January 25, 2025
ImgFlip

It was just a week or so ago that progressive congressional staffers were lobbying for a 32-hour work week. That was pretty ballsy, considering that DOGE is coming and looking into all those federal buildings that have been just about empty since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

At a campaign fundraiser back in October, vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz warned federal workers that Donald Trump's plans for them were "terrifying." This was just a day after POLITICO ran a piece reporting that federal employees throughout the executive branch were panicking at the thought of another Trump administration. "Feds are sweating a Trump comeback," they wrote.

Trump did make a remarkable comeback, and now POLITICO is back with another piece interviewing federal workers who are "terrified" of the Trump administration.

They can console each other when they return to their offices.

POLITICO reports:

Just a few days into Trump’s second term, some federal workers are contemplating quitting. Others are preparing to file grievances with their unions or moving communications with each other to secure platforms like Signal. Some, fearing they’ll be caught up in the White House’s purge of diversity programs, are leaving their names off of memos and documents they worry could be labeled as DEI-adjacent.

At the State Department, the shutdown of those [DEI] programs was something many saw coming. But some were startled by the directive that they report individual cases of people’s job descriptions being changed to “disguise” the DEI element to a special Office of Personnel Management email address. Some saw it as an order to snitch on colleagues. Others, who prepared for Trump’s return to office, had begun working months ago with outside nonprofits to archive websites they feared would be taken down by the Trump administration — including information on ending gender-based violence around the world.

“I would love to leave, but I don’t know where I’d go, and I am terrified of not being able to pay rent and not having healthcare,” one State staffer said.

POLITICO spoke to almost two dozen federal workers for this article and granted anonymity to many in order to protect them from retribution for speaking out.

If your job was DEI officer, you should have always been worried about losing your job.

It's a good thing Joe Biden created 16 million jobs, with plenty more available under the "Inflation Reduction Act," like building solar panels.

These employees should have spent the last four years making themselves essential. Then they wouldn't have to be terrified.

***

 

