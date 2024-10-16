Kamala Harris Thinks Black Men Will Appreciate That She Grows Chili Peppers
Tim Walz Warns Federal Government Employees That Trump's Plans for Them Are 'Terrifying'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We just published a post Tuesday about a story by Politico about how federal employees are sweating a Trump comeback.

"EPA employees are shuffling to 'safer' agencies. An Interior Department worker is putting off buying a new car and poring over Project 2025. And civil servants across the government are worried they might soon get fired," Politico reported. "Federal employees throughout the executive branch are panicking at the thought of another Trump administration."

They should be. We're looking forward to the creation of DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency — run by Elon Musk, who cut the fat at Twitter (which is still up and running).

At a fundraiser Wednesday, folksy Tim Walz warned federal employees that Donald Trump's plans for them were "terrifying."

