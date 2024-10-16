We just published a post Tuesday about a story by Politico about how federal employees are sweating a Trump comeback.

"EPA employees are shuffling to 'safer' agencies. An Interior Department worker is putting off buying a new car and poring over Project 2025. And civil servants across the government are worried they might soon get fired," Politico reported. "Federal employees throughout the executive branch are panicking at the thought of another Trump administration."

They should be. We're looking forward to the creation of DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency — run by Elon Musk, who cut the fat at Twitter (which is still up and running).

At a fundraiser Wednesday, folksy Tim Walz warned federal employees that Donald Trump's plans for them were "terrifying."

At a Washington, DC Georgetown area fundraiser, Tim Walz warns federal government employees that Trump's plans for them are 'terrifying.' — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 16, 2024

Did anyone bother to ask "How so?" And then hold him to answer the question? — Carlos Perez (@cperez3220) October 16, 2024

I'm already voting Trump, no need to sell me. — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) October 16, 2024

They should be terrified.

Most of them are about to lose their jobs. — No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) October 16, 2024

Nice! — Ethical Hustler (@SaveTheLibs) October 16, 2024

Most are over paid and working from home. All Trump has to do is order them back to the empty Federal Office buildings and they will all quit. Big win for all of us overburdened tax payers. MAGA 2024!!!!!!!!!!!! — Seagull (@Seagull0129) October 16, 2024

As a retired federal employee who has watched the federal government swell like a bloated tick, I hope Trump takes a scythe (figuratively not literally) and goes into hacking mode. — JKC (@KC593A) October 16, 2024

You mean being unemployed? It is a little scary but I wouldn’t call it terrifying. Also Trump will actually improve the economy so there will be jobs open they can fill. Most of them deserve to be unemployed from their Government jobs and bring no value. — Steve O 🇺🇸 (@Chasenbryce) October 16, 2024

The DOGE is coming for them. 80% might not be enough pic.twitter.com/tIxsFDhm66 — EsreDarksun (@DarksunEsre) October 16, 2024

Heck yes, now we just need to attach "I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message.". I can only vote for the man once but boy if the Harris/Walz campaign keeps making him sound this good then I'd fully support we change that to 2 votes each. — Roper (@Roper70) October 16, 2024

Excellent, thanks for supporting Trump, Tim. — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) October 16, 2024

Really?!? Now I KNOW I'm voting for Trump. — Summer Skies Foghorn Leghorn's cousin! ❌ (@Summerskies12) October 16, 2024

***