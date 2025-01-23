Trump Tells WEF America Will Stop Censoring Its Citizens Under the Guise of 'Disinformation'

That Hunter Biden laptop story might have swung the 2020 election to Donald Trump had the story not been censored on social media and dismissed by the mainstream media as Russian disinformation with the assistance of those 51 former intelligence agents. We believe that's when the government really got a taste for the term "disinformation" — that and people discussing the COVID vaccine on social media. The Twitter Files revealed the heavy thumb of the government on the platform, as well as the unusually large number of Twitter executives who'd come to the company from the FBI.

We even had a Disinformation Governance Board for about ten minutes, led by a woman who called the laptop story a "fairy tale," until backlash from the American people shut it down.

As we reported earlier, President Trump held a panel discussion with CEOs at the World Economic Forum on Thursday morning, singling out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan for discriminating against conservatives. Trump also body-slammed the globalists by reminding him he was ending the Green New Deal, the EV mandate, and the Paris Climate Accord.

Trump also spoke in general about his first days in office, and said that no longer would the government be using "disinformation" and "misinformation" to censor speech. That's great news, because "disinformation" has become the new bogeyman for the Democrats and the legacy media. Only CNN and the New York Times can be trusted, according to themselves.

President Trump: “No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as 'misinformation' or 'disinformation' Which are the favorite words of censors and those who wish to stop the free exchange of ideas and, frankly, progress. We have saved free speech in America” pic.twitter.com/qOtpAq2g8h — America (@america) January 23, 2025

That earned an enthusiastic response from X owner Elon Musk.

Now make it permanent. It needs to go through congress too. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 23, 2025

America is back, we are done being bullied — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 23, 2025

But we have to keep fighting to preserve it. They will neve stop trying to remove it. So we need to be vigilant. This is an ongoing effort — Nick Serpentine (@ZippityZeus) January 23, 2025

Trump understands that true progress is born from the free circulation of ideas, not from censorship disguised as protection. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 23, 2025

Listening to @realDonaldTrump speeches its like a new country is being founded. This must be what it felt listening to the founders. — R. K. Delka (@rkdelka) January 23, 2025

More like a great country being rediscovered.

I love this. So clear and it’s pointed directly at the legacy media’s favorite talking point. — Michael Kompar (@KomparMichael) January 23, 2025

Those who were censored, harassed, prosecuted or even imprisoned for exercising First Amendment rights understand well that protecting those rights was one of the most important issues of the 2024 election. Some people were actually imprisoned for years for praying and singing! — Sanctity Of Life (@sanctity_of) January 23, 2025

Elon gives us free speech



Trump removes censorship labels.



Thank you both — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 23, 2025

Even Mark Zuckerberg relieved PolitiFact from its job of censoring content on Facebook, much to the panic of Axios and Brian Stelter.

