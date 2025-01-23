Trump Tells WEF America Will Stop Censoring Its Citizens Under the Guise of 'Disinformation'

ICE Storm: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Reveals Criminal illegal Alien Arrests Progress
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

That Hunter Biden laptop story might have swung the 2020 election to Donald Trump had the story not been censored on social media and dismissed by the mainstream media as Russian disinformation with the assistance of those 51 former intelligence agents. We believe that's when the government really got a taste for the term "disinformation" — that and people discussing the COVID vaccine on social media. The Twitter Files revealed the heavy thumb of the government on the platform, as well as the unusually large number of Twitter executives who'd come to the company from the FBI.

We even had a Disinformation Governance Board for about ten minutes, led by a woman who called the laptop story a "fairy tale," until backlash from the American people shut it down.

As we reported earlier, President Trump held a panel discussion with CEOs at the World Economic Forum on Thursday morning, singling out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan for discriminating against conservatives. Trump also body-slammed the globalists by reminding him he was ending the Green New Deal, the EV mandate, and the Paris Climate Accord.

Trump also spoke in general about his first days in office, and said that no longer would the government be using "disinformation" and "misinformation" to censor speech. That's great news, because "disinformation" has become the new bogeyman for the Democrats and the legacy media. Only CNN and the New York Times can be trusted, according to themselves.

That earned an enthusiastic response from X owner Elon Musk.

More like a great country being rediscovered.

Even Mark Zuckerberg relieved PolitiFact from its job of censoring content on Facebook, much to the panic of Axios and Brian Stelter.

***

