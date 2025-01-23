President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivion

Members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) had their world flipped upside-down by President Donald Trump today. Trump touched on several things, but made sure these globalists know America is not tying its hands with counter-productive ‘climate change’ agreements.
Here’s Trump saying ‘bye’ to the Paris Climate Accord. (WATCH)
🚨 OMG.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 23, 2025
Trump just told the globalists at the World Economic Forum right to their faces that he froze foreign aid, is ending climate change policies/"Green New Deal," withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord, ended the EV mandate and is rushing to get more fossil fuels.
You know… pic.twitter.com/w3egJYGr1z
The entire concept of 'global governance policies' like the Paris Climate Accord are fundamentally anti-American, by definition.— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 23, 2025
WHO, UN, WEF ... all of these violate the American principle of decentralized government.
Trump reiterated that his administration will follow an ‘America first’ agenda. Commenters were happy with Trump’s assertive declarations.
GREEN NEW SCAM nailed it— Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) January 23, 2025
Woke lunatics at WEF should just GFY
Climate change is a hoax and globalism is dead.— David Petolicchio (@DSPetolicchio) January 23, 2025
Long live the republic!
Trump: he ends green new deal and eliminates subsidies for EV. Says he will overhaul trade system. “Instead of taxing our citizens” he will put tariffs on other countries. Calls it the “external revenue service”. Says tariffs will enforce Americans.— World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 23, 2025
Just told Bank of America to get it together!!! lol— #XEP #DGB #MRX ElectraProtocol/Digibyte/MetrixCoin (@electralindadgb) January 23, 2025
Closer to home, Trump told Bank of America that it needs to stop discriminating against customers because of their politics. (WATCH)
WEF WRECKING BALL: Trump tells Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan that big banks need to stop DEBANKING conservatives pic.twitter.com/gp0sRfwXRM— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 23, 2025
@dbongino @SaveUSAKitty— Paula Deppen (@paulasue68) January 23, 2025
POTUS just pulled their pants down and exposed what they did to many conservatives when they debanked them 🔥🔥🔥
CEO of BofA on blast to his face for cancelling conservatives as well.— Brian Wallace (@RealBKWallace) January 23, 2025
This is what is needed.
Yes, it is!
Many posters wish they could have seen the WEF members’ faces as Trump shattered all their tyrannical dreams.
To be a fly on the wall on the other side. The cursing must be epic.— Ruskaga (@ruskaga) January 23, 2025
I would love to have seen all the reactions to this Video from these organizations. I bet it was glorious.— Kate (@Serenity2174) January 23, 2025
To be a fly in that room!— Barbara (@Barbara73479718) January 23, 2025
He is on the warpath... I love it! Right to their faces!— RubyTubee (@rubytubee) January 23, 2025
Basically everything the WEF promotes Trump is shutting down. It will be fun to watch the EU scramble after this.— Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) January 23, 2025
He is foiling their globalist plans! And they can't do anything about it!— Salty conservative (@saltcnservative) January 23, 2025
That’s our President. That’s what we voted for.— Shine the Light (@sbeverette7) January 23, 2025
Trump telling the globalists that it’s America first from now on.— Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 23, 2025
What a difference an election can make! If Kamala had won she’d be licking these people’s boots and signing away America’s sovereignty on any number of issues and ridiculous causes. Thankfully, Trump won and the WEF heard from a real leader who puts America first.
