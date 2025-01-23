President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivion

Members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) had their world flipped upside-down by President Donald Trump today. Trump touched on several things, but made sure these globalists know America is not tying its hands with counter-productive ‘climate change’ agreements.

Advertisement

Here’s Trump saying ‘bye’ to the Paris Climate Accord. (WATCH)

🚨 OMG.



Trump just told the globalists at the World Economic Forum right to their faces that he froze foreign aid, is ending climate change policies/"Green New Deal," withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord, ended the EV mandate and is rushing to get more fossil fuels.



You know… pic.twitter.com/w3egJYGr1z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 23, 2025

The entire concept of 'global governance policies' like the Paris Climate Accord are fundamentally anti-American, by definition.



WHO, UN, WEF ... all of these violate the American principle of decentralized government. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 23, 2025

Trump reiterated that his administration will follow an ‘America first’ agenda. Commenters were happy with Trump’s assertive declarations.

GREEN NEW SCAM nailed it



Woke lunatics at WEF should just GFY — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) January 23, 2025

Climate change is a hoax and globalism is dead.



Long live the republic! — David Petolicchio (@DSPetolicchio) January 23, 2025

Trump: he ends green new deal and eliminates subsidies for EV. Says he will overhaul trade system. “Instead of taxing our citizens” he will put tariffs on other countries. Calls it the “external revenue service”. Says tariffs will enforce Americans. — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 23, 2025

Just told Bank of America to get it together!!! lol — #XEP #DGB #MRX ElectraProtocol/Digibyte/MetrixCoin (@electralindadgb) January 23, 2025

Closer to home, Trump told Bank of America that it needs to stop discriminating against customers because of their politics. (WATCH)

WEF WRECKING BALL: Trump tells Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan that big banks need to stop DEBANKING conservatives pic.twitter.com/gp0sRfwXRM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 23, 2025

@dbongino @SaveUSAKitty

POTUS just pulled their pants down and exposed what they did to many conservatives when they debanked them 🔥🔥🔥 — Paula Deppen (@paulasue68) January 23, 2025

CEO of BofA on blast to his face for cancelling conservatives as well.



This is what is needed. — Brian Wallace (@RealBKWallace) January 23, 2025

Yes, it is!

Many posters wish they could have seen the WEF members’ faces as Trump shattered all their tyrannical dreams.

To be a fly on the wall on the other side. The cursing must be epic. — Ruskaga (@ruskaga) January 23, 2025

I would love to have seen all the reactions to this Video from these organizations. I bet it was glorious. — Kate (@Serenity2174) January 23, 2025

To be a fly in that room! — Barbara (@Barbara73479718) January 23, 2025

He is on the warpath... I love it! Right to their faces! — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) January 23, 2025

Advertisement

Basically everything the WEF promotes Trump is shutting down. It will be fun to watch the EU scramble after this. — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) January 23, 2025

He is foiling their globalist plans! And they can't do anything about it! — Salty conservative (@saltcnservative) January 23, 2025

That’s our President. That’s what we voted for. — Shine the Light (@sbeverette7) January 23, 2025

Trump telling the globalists that it’s America first from now on. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 23, 2025

What a difference an election can make! If Kamala had won she’d be licking these people’s boots and signing away America’s sovereignty on any number of issues and ridiculous causes. Thankfully, Trump won and the WEF heard from a real leader who puts America first.