VIP
President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivion

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) had their world flipped upside-down by President Donald Trump today. Trump touched on several things, but made sure these globalists know America is not tying its hands with counter-productive ‘climate change’ agreements.

Here’s Trump saying ‘bye’ to the Paris Climate Accord. (WATCH) 

Trump reiterated that his administration will follow an ‘America first’ agenda. Commenters were happy with Trump’s assertive declarations.

Closer to home, Trump told Bank of America that it needs to stop discriminating against customers because of their politics. (WATCH)

Yes, it is!

Many posters wish they could have seen the WEF members’ faces as Trump shattered all their tyrannical dreams.

What a difference an election can make! If Kamala had won she’d be licking these people’s boots and signing away America’s sovereignty on any number of issues and ridiculous causes. Thankfully, Trump won and the WEF heard from a real leader who puts America first.

