Rhode Island State Rep Says ICE Will Have to Go Through Him First

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 23, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

A lot of governors and mayors of sanctuary states and cities that they will continue to freeze out ICE and protect their illegal immigrants. Earlier Thursday we told you about New York Attorney General Letitia James who said that the state would continue to follow its laws limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts. "I’ll always uphold our laws and protect immigrant New Yorkers," she said, conveniently leaving out "illegal" as so many do.

Rhode Island State Representative Enrique Sanchez was particularly salty about the whole affair, posting that ICE would have to go through him in order to get to the illegal immigrants being harbored in the state.

You heard him, President Trump. He's ready to go down. Trump and border czar Tom Homan aren't f**king around either.

Sanchez forgot to tag Trump, Homan, and ICE, so posters did it for him.

"Snitch?" What grade is this guy in, anyway?

***

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

