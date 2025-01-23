Rhode Island State Rep Says ICE Will Have to Go Through Him First

A lot of governors and mayors of sanctuary states and cities that they will continue to freeze out ICE and protect their illegal immigrants. Earlier Thursday we told you about New York Attorney General Letitia James who said that the state would continue to follow its laws limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts. "I’ll always uphold our laws and protect immigrant New Yorkers," she said, conveniently leaving out "illegal" as so many do.

Advertisement

Rhode Island State Representative Enrique Sanchez was particularly salty about the whole affair, posting that ICE would have to go through him in order to get to the illegal immigrants being harbored in the state.

I am ready to be politically prosecuted and arrested by federal authorities if ICE performs raids and arrests residents in Rhode Island.



They will have to go through me first. I am not fucking around. Im ready to go down if it means protecting our most vulnerable communities. — State Representative Enrique Sanchez (@EnriqueForRI) January 23, 2025

You heard him, President Trump. He's ready to go down. Trump and border czar Tom Homan aren't f**king around either.

Dude, they're not going to have trouble getting through a guy who has the same basic build as that fluffy comedian.



Going around you might take a while. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) January 23, 2025

Not the play, Enrique. — Laurie (@laurieinri) January 23, 2025

Welp, one less Dem vote then. Two things accomplished. — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) January 23, 2025

Interesting that your "most vulnerable community" is a group of illegal aliens that are hardened criminals (because that's who @BPUnion is going after) instead of your actual legal citizen constituents who are threatened by these criminals. — Pam D (@soirchick) January 23, 2025

So you prioritize illegal aliens over the citizens you are supposed to be representing? — Cee Deelicious (@iii_ronto) January 23, 2025

Ok. Sounds good — Sparky Detweiler 🌈 (@oldclubfoot) January 23, 2025

I don’t think you will provide much of an impediment to the feds, but I look forward to hearing you whine about your arrest — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) January 23, 2025

That will take all of 3 seconds... — Daswolfen (@Daswolfen) January 23, 2025

pic.twitter.com/phqpr7ZCBz — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) January 23, 2025

i'm sure you can be accommodated pic.twitter.com/qipmozoRDJ — JD (@FishkinSykes) January 23, 2025

Looking forward to it. 😂 — MAGA Daddy (@plramirez) January 23, 2025

Your job is to ensure the safety & security of US citizens in your sector. ICE is detaining criminals that are here illegally. Why are you against this?



Be honest. — JayViper (@JayViperTV) January 23, 2025

Sanchez forgot to tag Trump, Homan, and ICE, so posters did it for him.

Advertisement

Snitch — State Representative Enrique Sanchez (@EnriqueForRI) January 23, 2025

Listen to yourself. You're supposed to be a professional but you sound like some bully on the playground. — Joe...🔭 (@Saying113) January 23, 2025

"Snitch?" What grade is this guy in, anyway?

***