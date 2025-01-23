Rhode Island State Rep Says ICE Will Have to Go Through Him First

A lot of governors and mayors of sanctuary states and cities that they will continue to freeze out ICE and protect their illegal immigrants. Earlier Thursday we told you about New York Attorney General Letitia James who said that the state would continue to follow its laws limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts. "I’ll always uphold our laws and protect immigrant New Yorkers," she said, conveniently leaving out "illegal" as so many do.
Rhode Island State Representative Enrique Sanchez was particularly salty about the whole affair, posting that ICE would have to go through him in order to get to the illegal immigrants being harbored in the state.
I am ready to be politically prosecuted and arrested by federal authorities if ICE performs raids and arrests residents in Rhode Island.— State Representative Enrique Sanchez (@EnriqueForRI) January 23, 2025
They will have to go through me first. I am not fucking around. Im ready to go down if it means protecting our most vulnerable communities.
You heard him, President Trump. He's ready to go down. Trump and border czar Tom Homan aren't f**king around either.
Dude, they're not going to have trouble getting through a guy who has the same basic build as that fluffy comedian.— Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) January 23, 2025
Going around you might take a while.
Not the play, Enrique.— Laurie (@laurieinri) January 23, 2025
Welp, one less Dem vote then. Two things accomplished.— Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) January 23, 2025
Interesting that your "most vulnerable community" is a group of illegal aliens that are hardened criminals (because that's who @BPUnion is going after) instead of your actual legal citizen constituents who are threatened by these criminals.— Pam D (@soirchick) January 23, 2025
So you prioritize illegal aliens over the citizens you are supposed to be representing?— Cee Deelicious (@iii_ronto) January 23, 2025
Ok. Sounds good— Sparky Detweiler 🌈 (@oldclubfoot) January 23, 2025
I don’t think you will provide much of an impediment to the feds, but I look forward to hearing you whine about your arrest— 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) January 23, 2025
That will take all of 3 seconds...— Daswolfen (@Daswolfen) January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025
i'm sure you can be accommodated pic.twitter.com/qipmozoRDJ— JD (@FishkinSykes) January 23, 2025
Looking forward to it. 😂— MAGA Daddy (@plramirez) January 23, 2025
Your job is to ensure the safety & security of US citizens in your sector. ICE is detaining criminals that are here illegally. Why are you against this?— JayViper (@JayViperTV) January 23, 2025
Sanchez forgot to tag Trump, Homan, and ICE, so posters did it for him.
@POTUS @elonmusk see above post thx— Ace InTheHole (@BH82981698) January 23, 2025
Snitch— State Representative Enrique Sanchez (@EnriqueForRI) January 23, 2025
Listen to yourself. You're supposed to be a professional but you sound like some bully on the playground.— Joe...🔭 (@Saying113) January 23, 2025
"Snitch?" What grade is this guy in, anyway?
