NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by Protecting Lawbreakers

Doug P.  |  3:44 PM on January 23, 2025
Sarah D.

As promised during the campaign and again just after taking office, the Trump DHS and DOJ will hold accountable any local officials who interfere with efforts to enforce federal immigration laws:

The Justice Department has ordered federal prosecutors to investigate state or local officials who they believe are interfering with the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, saying they could face criminal charges, in an apparent warning to the dozens of so-called sanctuary jurisdictions across America. 

The memo, from acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, signals a sharp turnabout in priorities from President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration, with the Justice Department’s civil division told to identify state and local laws and policies that “threaten to impede” the Trump administration’s immigration efforts and potentially challenge them in court.

Despite Trump's plan to secure the border and deport criminal illegals, New York Attorney General Letitia James is pledging to defend those who have broken laws. Why? Because she wants to uphold the law, or something: 

"I will uphold the law by trying to protect those who have broken the law" is peak left-wing "progressive."

Tell James they're all relatives of Donald Trump and she'll change her tune fast.

James' attitude is no different than that of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas who caused the problem: They view those trying to uphold the law as the problem and those defending the lawbreakers as the "defenders of democracy." That's about to change.

