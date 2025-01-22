When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to...
Tom Homan Says 308 Criminal Illegals Were Arrested on Day One

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

As Doug Powers reported earlier, Fox News' Bill Melugin said they saw ICE arrest eight illegal immigrants in Boston Wednesday, and they represented the kind of people that sanctuary city mayors are trying to protect from deportation: multiple MS-13 gang members, murder and rape suspects, and a Haitian gang member with 18 convictions in recent years.

President Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, announced on Fox News that if you're an illegal immigrant, you're a criminal, but it was the worst offenders ICE was going after. He said that ICE had arrested 308 violent criminal illegals on Day 1 and that they were going after the "worst first."

Before you get too excited, though, a proposed Community Note is saying that ICE arrested an average of 310 illegal immigrants a day in 2024. Do we feel safer with Homan at the helm? Absolutely.

According to Sen. Katie Boyd Britt, ICE also visited prisons and ordered 300 additional illegal aliens released to ICE custody "rather than on our nation's streets."

We like that idea, and we know CNN loves a countdown clock.

We like that Homan clarified that you don't need to have committed a violent crime to get a visit from ICE, they're just prioritizing the worst first.

***

