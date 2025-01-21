BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday
Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is...
Obama Bro Says Trump Made It Clear It’s OK to Beat Police Officers
Promise Made, Promise Kept: President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder...
Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop...
Trump Pulls the Plug on John Bolton's Security: 'No More Protection'
Sure, Jan! 'Historian of Fascism' Says Elon Musk's Rally Gesture Was Belligerent Nazi...
Woke Bishop In 2020 Said We Need to Replace Trump
VIP
The Hypocrite Pope
Harry Sisson Says MAGA Got Played as Grocery Prices Haven't Come Down
Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Don...
Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from...
Couch Tater Brian Stelter Is Back Doing What He Does Best: Watching Fox...
HARD PASS: Former VP Kamala Harris Wants Us to Stay Connected With Her...

Coast Guard Commandant Terminated for Prioritizing DEI Over Border Security

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 21, 2025

During the end of his first term, President Donald Trump turned his attention to rooting out DEI and "Healing From Internalized Whiteness" training sessions from government agencies. Now it looks as though Trump has turned his attention to the military, and it's about time. On his way out the door, Gen. Mark Milley, the recipient of a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden, told The Atlantic the idea of a "woke" military was "total, utter, made-up bulls**t." Except it wasn't. The Army was producing Disney-animated-style videos featuring lesbian weddings in the hopes of recruiting college-educated women. Hopefully, Pete Hegseth will be confirmed as Secretary of Defense and focus not on DEI but rather on military readiness.

Advertisement

The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard has been terminated for putting resources into DEI instead of border security.

That's a shame.

Recommended

BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Thank you for your service.

Advertisement

From that video posted by End Wokeness, it certainly seems that Admiral Linda Fagan's primary focus was on recruiting more women, not guarding the border.

***

Tags: DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday
Warren Squire
Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is Fantasy
Brett T.
Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop Parody Video Is Mucho Caliente!
Warren Squire
OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right
Sam J.
Promise Made, Promise Kept: President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht
Warren Squire
Obama Bro Says Trump Made It Clear It’s OK to Beat Police Officers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday Warren Squire
Advertisement