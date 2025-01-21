Coast Guard Commandant Terminated for Prioritizing DEI Over Border Security

During the end of his first term, President Donald Trump turned his attention to rooting out DEI and "Healing From Internalized Whiteness" training sessions from government agencies. Now it looks as though Trump has turned his attention to the military, and it's about time. On his way out the door, Gen. Mark Milley, the recipient of a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden, told The Atlantic the idea of a "woke" military was "total, utter, made-up bulls**t." Except it wasn't. The Army was producing Disney-animated-style videos featuring lesbian weddings in the hopes of recruiting college-educated women. Hopefully, Pete Hegseth will be confirmed as Secretary of Defense and focus not on DEI but rather on military readiness.

The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard has been terminated for putting resources into DEI instead of border security.

BREAKING: The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Linda Fagan, has been terminated over her failure to address border security and her excessive focus on DEI - FOX pic.twitter.com/xjcaRv0wij — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Admiral Linda Fagan, who oversaw the US Coast Guard, has been terminated for operational failure and misdirecting all of the organization’s resources away from training, retention, and border security over to Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DEI) initiatives within the USCG. pic.twitter.com/t4ZRObIu0c — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 21, 2025

Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan was just terminated for prioritizing DEI ahead of border security. Goodbye! pic.twitter.com/v2sSOBq7ja — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2025

That's a shame.

We are so back! — Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) January 21, 2025

My grandson left the Coast guard in his first year because he couldn't agree with her policies. I wonder how many great recruits were lost in the four academies? — Dr. Julio Spinelli (@JulioSpinelli1) January 21, 2025

Good, sounds like misappropriation of taxpayer dollars.

DEI has no place in our military. — Patty (@PATTYMAGA1) January 21, 2025

Great news and a good example of what will happen for the others in service. — Jim Harebottle (@HarebottleJim) January 21, 2025

You have to wonder what these DEI military leaders thought would happen. Did they erroneously believe that the fascists were going to remain in power always? If so WE PROVED THEM VERY WRONG INDEED !!! — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) January 21, 2025

As a woman, let me just say….



GOOD RIDDANCE TO ALL THESE USELESS DEI HIRES! Bye Felicia! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 21, 2025

Great news for America, finally a bureaucrat held accountable for neglecting their duties in favor of woke ideology.



About time we saw some real action on border security, can't let it continue to be a joke.



Trump and VP Vance are really draining the swamp now. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 21, 2025

Another win for America’s security! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 21, 2025

As a current coastie I am genuinely happy to know that my Commander in Chief actually wants the Coast Guard to go back to focusing on the mission and is willing to take action as a leader to benefit our country. Goodbye Momandant @ComdtUSCG . I won't miss you. — ISI HATI (@isihati_isn) January 21, 2025

Thank you for your service.

From that video posted by End Wokeness, it certainly seems that Admiral Linda Fagan's primary focus was on recruiting more women, not guarding the border.

Undermining the US military and border security to spend money on racist/sexist DEI nonsense is no longer acceptable https://t.co/IPoDv5odP8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Great first step. Now let’s fire every other person in our government who put wokeness ahead of the American people. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 21, 2025

