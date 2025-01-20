WINNING: Marco Rubio Confirmed as Secretary of State

Wow, we're getting a lot of good news this Inauguration Day. Not only do we have a new president, but as we reported earlier, the Senate Armed Services panel voted 14-13 to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination out of committee. That's not the only news, though; Marco Rubio has been confirmed as Secretary of State by a 99 to 0 vote in the Senate.

🚨BREAKING: Marco Rubio has been confirmed as Secretary of State,

99-0. pic.twitter.com/MMB98LSnm0 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 20, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Senate unanimously confirms Marco Rubio as Secretary of State with a 99-0 vote. pic.twitter.com/l1Ily7QEnT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2025

Unanimous!!!!! More winning please!! 🙏🇺🇸❤️🙏🇺🇸❤️🙏🇺🇸❤️ — Suzy Hodge (@suzyhhodge) January 20, 2025

Here we go. Time to get to work. — Mr. Positive (@ProudCanadaDad) January 20, 2025

Good! Now let’s get the rest confirmed with the same numbers — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) January 20, 2025

One down. Now the next, then the next ……… — Paul Glaser (@Paulieglaser) January 20, 2025

This is the momentum that follows a historic landslide…



And more mountains are about to come down too!! — Pil Roberts | Conservative (aka Classical Liberal) (@PilRoberts) January 20, 2025

Now Pete, Pam, Kash, Tulsi, and the rest!!



Chop chop, @SenateGOP!! — ConservativeCauses (@Conservative0rg) January 20, 2025

This is the way! — YourFavWestVirginian (@WVfunnyguy) January 20, 2025

99-0 How about that? — MadeInAmerica 🇺🇸 (@1MaidenAmerica) January 20, 2025

A lot of people are suspicious of Rubio because he earned all of the Democrat senators' votes as well, but the Senate knows him well, and knows him to be a good guy. Plus, he's an immense upgrade over Hillary Clinton and Antony Blinken.

Honestly, I'm not surprised our Senate confirmed Marco Rubio at lightning speeds for secretary of State. He's a good man. — Victor Alvarado (@WestSeaSpirit) January 20, 2025

Bipartisan support is great but if he’s goes full neocon, we are screwed! — TK_DaBeast98 (@TDabeast98) January 20, 2025

We'll see.

