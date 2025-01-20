TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
President Trump Says He's Going to Free the 'J6 Hostages' Tonight With A...
We Did NAZI That Coming: CNN Beclowns Itself Over Elon Musk's Gesture From...
Liberation Day in America
In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Jessica Tarlov Was Told There Would Be a Unity Theme at Inauguration
NBC Presidential Historian's Buildup to a Meltdown About Trump Halted By 'Divine Intervent...
Trump Inauguration Lunch Unveiled: Exclusive Photo Thread Offers Inside Look at Elite Gath...
'Sit Down and Color.' Harry Sisson Reacts to Trump Inauguration Speech and it...
CNN's Jake Tapper: We’re About to Enter an Era of Deepfakes
COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO...
America the Beautiful: Carrie Underwood Took One of Today's Few Glitches and Used...
After Biden Pardoned His Family This Morning, Ezra Klein Says TRUMP'S Corruption Is...
They Did the Meme: San Francisco Leftists Gather to SCREAM as Donald Trump...

WINNING: Marco Rubio Confirmed as Secretary of State

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Wow, we're getting a lot of good news this Inauguration Day. Not only do we have a new president, but as we reported earlier, the Senate Armed Services panel voted 14-13 to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination out of committee. That's not the only news, though; Marco Rubio has been confirmed as Secretary of State by a 99 to 0 vote in the Senate.

Advertisement

Recommended

COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Advertisement

A lot of people are suspicious of Rubio because he earned all of the Democrat senators' votes as well, but the Senate knows him well, and knows him to be a good guy. Plus, he's an immense upgrade over Hillary Clinton and Antony Blinken.

We'll see.

***

Tags: CONFIRMATION MARCO RUBIO SECRETARY OF STATE SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB
Sam J.
President Trump Says He's Going to Free the 'J6 Hostages' Tonight With A LOT of Pardons
Brett T.
'Sit Down and Color.' Harry Sisson Reacts to Trump Inauguration Speech and it Does NOT Go His Way
Laura W.
Trump Inauguration Lunch Unveiled: Exclusive Photo Thread Offers Inside Look at Elite Gathering
justmindy
Jessica Tarlov Was Told There Would Be a Unity Theme at Inauguration
Brett T.
We Did NAZI That Coming: CNN Beclowns Itself Over Elon Musk's Gesture From the Heart
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB Sam J.
Advertisement