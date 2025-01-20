In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmation

TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:07 PM on January 20, 2025
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Earlier today, we told you about Tim Kaine's strategy to stop the confirmation of Pete Hegseth. Well, Hegseth has cleared one hurdle and we know that made Kaine steaming mad.

You know Kaine hated to make that announcement. This is a huge win for Trump.

The sooner that vote can happen, the better.

It probably won't be tonight, but it will be soon.

That has a lovely ring to it.

Thankfully, the Republicans outnumber them.

Many more to go.

It's about time.

It is desperately needed.

The nation will be safer with him at the helm.

Be sure to put pressure on your Senators if they are feeling flaky.

Absolutely!

