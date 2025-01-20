In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmation

Earlier today, we told you about Tim Kaine's strategy to stop the confirmation of Pete Hegseth. Well, Hegseth has cleared one hurdle and we know that made Kaine steaming mad.

🚨 BREAKING: Senate committee votes in FAVOR of Pete Hegseth for Secretary of defense, now sending his nomination out of committee and bypassing Democratic attempts to obstruct - The Hill — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025

Sen. Tim Kaine says Armed Services panel voted 14-13 on party lines to waive 7-day rule and report Pete Hegseth out of committee. Big win for Trump on Inauguration Day. — Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) January 20, 2025

You know Kaine hated to make that announcement. This is a huge win for Trump.

OMG! Great news! Things are rolling patriots! https://t.co/Swo5gEYH8X — Viviane ❤️🌻🇱🇷 (@Gardener196) January 20, 2025

Hegseth voted out of the Armed Services Committee tonight.

14 - Republicans to 13 - Democrats



Expected to be voted by the full Senate most likely on Thursday. https://t.co/ImtEydHLIS — Harley Butter Bee (@HarleyButterBee) January 20, 2025

The sooner that vote can happen, the better.

We’re getting secretary Hegseth tonight! https://t.co/UY4JfdFvzc — red florida elections✝️ (@redfloridaelec) January 20, 2025

It probably won't be tonight, but it will be soon.

Let’s go! Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth!! https://t.co/MqC3PebxRh — Cyndee (@CyndeeLuv56) January 20, 2025

That has a lovely ring to it.

Yuge Trump Victory: Senate Committee votes for Pete Hegseth and ignores Marxist Democrats, so they can't obstruct.#Inauguration2025 #MAGA https://t.co/vZiS2XsN4I — Trump's Wins (@trumpshugewins) January 20, 2025

Thankfully, the Republicans outnumber them.

Many more to go.

It's about time.

Great news for America, Pete Hegseth will make a fantastic Secretary of Defense, he's a true patriot



He'll bring some much-needed common sense to the role and help keep our country safe from threats both within and outside our borders



Looking forward to seeing him confirmed… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 20, 2025

It is desperately needed.

Pete Hegseth is exactly the kind of leader we need at the Pentagon, someone who actually cares about national security instead of pushing woke nonsense.

No more DEI, no more weakness. Let’s get this done! — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) January 20, 2025

The nation will be safer with him at the helm.

You could still technically get bogged down by RINOs in the floor vote. Let's hope that doesn't happen. — exactly (@exactly34_) January 20, 2025

Be sure to put pressure on your Senators if they are feeling flaky.

More WINNING! Pete is the man for the job. If any GOP lawmaker steps in the way, their political career needs to come to an end. — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) January 20, 2025

Absolutely!