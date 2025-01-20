Jessica Tarlov Was Told There Would Be a Unity Theme at Inauguration

In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If you ask us, the American president telling the American people that he was going to implement an America First policy (to great applause) was pretty unifying. But of course, you were going to have whiners complaining that President Donald Trump was just giving another campaign rally instead of a unifying speech — you know, like Joe Biden's unifying "Red Speech" in Philadelphia. Biden was supposed to be the unity president and called all of Trump's supporters "garbage."

Fox News' Jessica Tarlov was told there was going to be a unity theme to the inauguration. Who told her that?

Tarlov and her friends are welcome to unify with Trump's America First agenda. We don't know if The Resistance crowd with its guillotine outside the inauguration are in a mood for "unity."

As long as we're on the subject, Democrat strategist Donna Brazile, who gave copies of the questions to candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of her CNN debate with Trump, also thought it was a time for unity.

So much unity!

For Democrats, "unity" means Republicans giving in to their demands. That's not going to happen under Trump. Tarlov and Brazile are welcome to jump on the Trump Train and unify in the effort to rescue America from the ruins of the Biden administration.

***

