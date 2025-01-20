Jessica Tarlov Was Told There Would Be a Unity Theme at Inauguration

If you ask us, the American president telling the American people that he was going to implement an America First policy (to great applause) was pretty unifying. But of course, you were going to have whiners complaining that President Donald Trump was just giving another campaign rally instead of a unifying speech — you know, like Joe Biden's unifying "Red Speech" in Philadelphia. Biden was supposed to be the unity president and called all of Trump's supporters "garbage."

Fox News' Jessica Tarlov was told there was going to be a unity theme to the inauguration. Who told her that?

I was told there was a unity theme?! — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) January 20, 2025

America First. What part of that do you feel is not unifying? — RC (@Pedlar7) January 20, 2025

America first is unifying... unless you hate America. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 20, 2025

Nope. Not interested in uniting with communists and pedophiles — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) January 20, 2025

Who told you that? I don’t want to unify with you communists. I want to defeat you. I want to punish you for what you’ve done. I want to make it so you’ll never dare do these things again. https://t.co/4asoPOLFP9 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 20, 2025

I didn't make any such promise I want the absolute and total destruction of Leftist ideologies. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) January 20, 2025

No unity. The weeds have to be pulled. Apparently Jessica is a weed. — kirhavi (@kirhavi) January 20, 2025

Unity cannot occur until the politicization and weaponization of agencies of the federal government, and the accompanying abuses of power and violations of law, are appropriately dealt with, so that they cannot ever be repeated. — Heimlich Z. Ensiert (@Maonaigh9) January 20, 2025

Tarlov and her friends are welcome to unify with Trump's America First agenda. We don't know if The Resistance crowd with its guillotine outside the inauguration are in a mood for "unity."

As long as we're on the subject, Democrat strategist Donna Brazile, who gave copies of the questions to candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of her CNN debate with Trump, also thought it was a time for unity.

Why is Trump giving a rally speech? This is a moment to rise and to unify all Americans. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) January 20, 2025

We don’t want to unite with any of you. Not now. Not ever again. — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) January 20, 2025

Like this one Biden gave? pic.twitter.com/F1EbRzena5 — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) January 20, 2025

So much unity!

Narrator: Rallies are by definition unifying. Are you banned from attending, or are you having difficulty rising to the moment? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) January 20, 2025

That's off the table. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 20, 2025

He is trying g to rally a country....I thought you were smarter than that? — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) January 20, 2025

Four years of “the other side are literally Nazis” and this is what you start with. — Paralax Problem Child (@Hellbound8541) January 20, 2025

He was talking to Americans. If you didn’t like it, he wasn’t talking to you. — Trevor (@nothingleft9999) January 20, 2025

For Democrats, "unity" means Republicans giving in to their demands. That's not going to happen under Trump. Tarlov and Brazile are welcome to jump on the Trump Train and unify in the effort to rescue America from the ruins of the Biden administration.

