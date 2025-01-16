Terrified of Trump: The View’s Joy Behar’s Sad ‘Good Person’ Biden’s Destructive Presidenc...
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on January 16, 2025
Grok AI

We're not certain what this is supposed to be … Vice President Kamala Harris' farewell speech? It sounds like she's talking to White House staffers, seeing how she repeatedly praises the work of the team. Harris, however, is the public face of the administration, and so she hears a lot of people saying, "Thank you," and she wanted to pass that along.

(Incidentally, someone made a parody video of Gavin Newsom after he was recorded swaying back and forth — they should do the same for Doug Emhoff.)

Ha ha.

How about all of the thank you's?

It's funny that she calls herself the public face of the administration when the administration kept her hidden for such a large percentage of her time in office. We're old enough to remember back in 2021 when influential Democrats were already urging Joe Biden to dump her for Pete Buttigieg.

But seriously, how scary is it that she could have been our next president? This editor is uncomfortable even imagining it for a second.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS DOUG EMHOFF

