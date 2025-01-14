He Has a SWAY With Words: Parody Video Gives Gavin Newsom’s Hollywood Moves a Bollywood Vibe

We’ve all heard the saying ‘has a way with words.’ California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking that one step further, you could say he has a sway with words. Many have noticed Newsom can’t stay still when in front of a camera. He talks with his hands and oftentimes sways back and forth for no reason.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Knowing this interview was not conducted on a boat in choppy water, what would make Gavin Newsom uncontrollably sway back and forth like this? pic.twitter.com/yrmFWTa4qW — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 13, 2025

It’s hilarious. But why has he done that weird dance now a couple of times? Is it caused by some kind of drug? — Stella Garrett (@watching_skies) January 14, 2025

We’re not going to weigh-in on whether he’s on drugs or not, but it definitely feels like we’re on drugs when we watch him.

Here’s Newsom again taking body language to ridiculous extremes. (WATCH)

California Governor Gavin Newsom SMILES and sways side to side as he stands in the rubble of homes destroyed by the wildfires while talking about “speculators coming in, buying up properties.”



pic.twitter.com/TEcz6xYw8y — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 13, 2025

He is doing the potty dance — SaraRice (@SaraRRice) January 14, 2025

Is that why there’s a water shortage in California? The dude’s waterlogged!

Maybe, not. Gavin loves to dance though, so creative video-makers decided to add some Bollywood to his slick Hollywood swaying persona. (WATCH)

This is a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/yoaLecCO28 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 14, 2025

Didn’t Gavin outlaw this kind of humor ? — Delta Burkshire (@nopinkojingo) January 14, 2025

Here’s another funny one with an assist from crooner Dean Martin. (WATCH)

He’s the next Rickie Ricardo. pic.twitter.com/UqGEUKZFNu — Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) January 14, 2025

Babalu! It’s a hoot making fun of Newsom, He’s rife for parody. The guy’s got two more years as governor (unless there’s a recall). So, he’ll keep swaying while dodging responsibility every chance he gets.