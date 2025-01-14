He Has a SWAY With Words: Parody Video Gives Gavin Newsom’s Hollywood Moves a Bollywood Vibe

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:45 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

We’ve all heard the saying ‘has a way with words.’ California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking that one step further, you could say he has a sway with words. Many have noticed Newsom can’t stay still when in front of a camera. He talks with his hands and oftentimes sways back and forth for no reason.

Take a look. (WATCH)

We’re not going to weigh-in on whether he’s on drugs or not, but it definitely feels like we’re on drugs when we watch him.

Here’s Newsom again taking body language to ridiculous extremes. (WATCH)

Is that why there’s a water shortage in California? The dude’s waterlogged!

Maybe, not. Gavin loves to dance though, so creative video-makers decided to add some Bollywood to his slick Hollywood swaying persona. (WATCH)

Here’s another funny one with an assist from crooner Dean Martin. (WATCH)

Babalu! It’s a hoot making fun of Newsom, He’s rife for parody. The guy’s got two more years as governor (unless there’s a recall). So, he’ll keep swaying while dodging responsibility every chance he gets.

Tags: FUNNY GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR PARODY PRESS BRIEFING PRESS CONFERENCE

