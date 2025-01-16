Harry Sisson Critiques Official Portrait of Convicted Felon and Proven Sexual Abuser

A lot of people have noticed that President-elect Donald Trump's official presidential portrait looks quite a bit like his mug shot. Was that on purpose? Either way, he looks badass in both photos. Sam will tell you Friday how Jo Jo From Jerz feels about it, but for now let's check in Harry Sisson as he critiques the portrait of his next president.

Keep in mind when Sisson writes about "the face of a convicted felon," he happily posted his picture with super nice guy Hunter Biden just a month ago.

Got to meet Hunter Biden today! He’s awesome. The whole Biden family is amazing and I appreciate them a lot. pic.twitter.com/zj8emJqXAu — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 17, 2024

Oh, and he also says Trump's is the face of a "proven fraudster"; meanwhile, Hunter Biden is claiming his paintings lost in the Los Angeles wildfires were worth millions.

Here’s Donald Trump’s official inaugural portrait. That’s the face of a convicted felon, a proven sexual abuser, a proven fraudster, and someone who doesn’t care about you at all. pic.twitter.com/ZMsqWZH1Eh — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 16, 2025

That's someone who took a bullet for you.

Are you gonna cry all day Monday ? Are you going to DC so you can scream in public? — Rabid (@Rabid8264) January 16, 2025

That’s the face of your next President 😎 — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) January 16, 2025

YOUR PRESIDENT looks great. 💕🥳 — 𝒮𝓀𝓎 آسمان 🇺🇸 (@SKYRIDER4538) January 16, 2025

Man, you sure do cry a lot. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) January 16, 2025

No, that’s the face of your daddy son. — Bogie (@bogie_usa) January 16, 2025

Yes! Kinda cool. — SARCASSUS THE IMPALER (@buddyperdue) January 16, 2025

That is the face of a winner against all odds, a man with focus, a man that scares the corrupt to the core of their being.

We see you👁️👁️ — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) January 16, 2025

Looks pretty badass — Christian Boutin (@christianboutin) January 16, 2025

💯 Based Chad

No Soy Here — FreeAgent (@JoeG9594) January 16, 2025

I don't want a politician to care about me.



I had a father, thank you. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 16, 2025

Looks like determination. — Mike G Dorsett (@Frobozky) January 16, 2025

It is a mistake to think that elected officials care about you. Full stop. — MONTANI (@RickThomasII) January 16, 2025

It really is a badass pic! pic.twitter.com/iPlrMwwFe9 — 🇺🇸 Rolo 🇺🇸 (@Rolo_1776) January 16, 2025

Cry harder and get used to it — Jurgen Vluijmans (@jvluijmans) January 16, 2025

That’s the most epic presidential picture ever taken you sissy man — COMMON IDEOLOGY (@COMMON_IDEOLOGY) January 16, 2025

Sisson can always lovingly stroke the photo of him and Joe Biden shaking hands as Biden met with social media influencers rights after the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's.

