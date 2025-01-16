Harry Sisson Critiques Official Portrait of Convicted Felon and Proven Sexual Abuser

CNN Tries Rearranging Desk Chairs to Save Sinking Flagship Cable ‘News’ Network
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 16, 2025
Twitter

A lot of people have noticed that President-elect Donald Trump's official presidential portrait looks quite a bit like his mug shot. Was that on purpose? Either way, he looks badass in both photos. Sam will tell you Friday how Jo Jo From Jerz feels about it, but for now let's check in Harry Sisson as he critiques the portrait of his next president.

Keep in mind when Sisson writes about "the face of a convicted felon," he happily posted his picture with super nice guy Hunter Biden just a month ago.

Oh, and he also says Trump's is the face of a "proven fraudster"; meanwhile, Hunter Biden is claiming his paintings lost in the Los Angeles wildfires were worth millions.

That's someone who took a bullet for you.

Oligarchy Malarkey: Kevin O’Leary Silences CNN’s Biden Apologists with Truth About Biden’s Wealth
Warren Squire
Sisson can always lovingly stroke the photo of him and Joe Biden shaking hands as Biden met with social media influencers rights after the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's.

