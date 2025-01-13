Sunny Hostin Is Disgusted by the Politicization of the Wildfires, Blames Trump's Wall

The women of "The View" are disgusted that people would politicize something like the Los Angeles County wildfires. Whoopi Goldberg insisted the tragic loss of life and property was nobody's fault, and that the county's infrastructure just wasn't built to handle Mother Nature — "it doesn’t matter how much water you have if 900,000 buildings go up at the same time," she said.

Besides defending Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who are in charge of making sure the infrastructure is there by doing things like building reservoirs, Sunny Hostin said she was disgusted at the politicization as well and even made an immigration argument out of it. Mexico is sending aid as President-elect Donald Trump wants to build a wall to keep out Mexicans. "They must have climbed over the wall, because now they're here helping put out the fires," she said. We're not sure from which country the illegal immigrant caught with a blowtorch setting fire to bushes came here. Like a good neighbor, Canada is helping out as well.

🚨 THE VIEW'S SUNNY HOSTIN: In terms of politicizing this fire, I am disgusted. I am thrilled to learn Mexico sent aid. You know, the very people Trump wants to build a wall against. Well, they must've climbed over the wall, because now they're here, putting out the fires.… pic.twitter.com/aImeMS2JiN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 13, 2025

Yes, Mexicans climbed over the wall to help put out fires.

Always finding a way to avoid the blame. And then invent a narrative that anyone would see is ridiculous. All so they can feel better. People are dead from your grandstanding and sensationalism. #CancelTheView — ThermosMargarine 🇺🇸 (@ThermosMargara) January 13, 2025

Someone might want to inform Sunny that Mexican nationals are some of the "great people" that have been caught lighting the fires. — Freedomite (@Freedomite1776) January 13, 2025

All she really said in this clip, is that Mexico has more access to water than California. That's it. And everyone reading this should let that sit for a second. — Rikvidr (@rikvidr4) January 13, 2025

Goldberg is DEEPLY OFFENDED by all of the finger-pointing.

So she politicizes the fire. — MM in Tennessee 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MMinTennessee) January 13, 2025

California collects more taxes than most countries and should have the worlds leading desalination plants, fire technology, and state of the art tech. Yet they have nothing. They are frauds — Ed Rofezz (@Ed_r0w_feeziac) January 13, 2025

The people Trump wants to build a wall against include the illegal alien who was caught with a blowtorch and citizen-arrested. — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) January 13, 2025

lol. "In terms of politicizing this fire, I am disgusted"



Then she follows that sentence by politicizing the fire. — Bones (@CentennialJose) January 13, 2025

The U.S. offers aid to Canada and Mexico, so what's her point?! — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) January 13, 2025

At least she rises above politicizing anything. — @musicgal911 (@musicgal911) January 13, 2025

She is too stupid to realize how weak this makes America look.



Our nation is in such a decline we can't even support ourselves in a time of need. — Just a Dude 🇺🇸 (@VoodooChild38) January 13, 2025

She's getting worse as “the reality walls close in on her.” — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) January 13, 2025

The show that politicized everything is deeply disgusted by the politicization of the California wildfires. If only Donald Trump would let in more Mexican illegals, these fires would be out by now.

