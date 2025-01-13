Sunny Hostin Is Disgusted by the Politicization of the Wildfires, Blames Trump's Wall

Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 13, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

The women of "The View" are disgusted that people would politicize something like the Los Angeles County wildfires. Whoopi Goldberg insisted the tragic loss of life and property was nobody's fault, and that the county's infrastructure just wasn't built to handle Mother Nature — "it doesn’t matter how much water you have if 900,000 buildings go up at the same time," she said. 

Besides defending Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who are in charge of making sure the infrastructure is there by doing things like building reservoirs, Sunny Hostin said she was disgusted at the politicization as well and even made an immigration argument out of it. Mexico is sending aid as President-elect Donald Trump wants to build a wall to keep out Mexicans. "They must have climbed over the wall, because now they're here helping put out the fires," she said. We're not sure from which country the illegal immigrant caught with a blowtorch setting fire to bushes came here. Like a good neighbor, Canada is helping out as well.

Yes, Mexicans climbed over the wall to help put out fires.

Goldberg is DEEPLY OFFENDED by all of the finger-pointing.

The show that politicized everything is deeply disgusted by the politicization of the California wildfires. If only Donald Trump would let in more Mexican illegals, these fires would be out by now.

***

