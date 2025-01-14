Julia Roberts, Democratic Cash Cow, Abruptly Discovers Her Love for Private Property When It's Her Own

'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:00 AM on January 14, 2025
Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Julia Roberts, mega donor to the Democratic Party, is big mad about looting now that it has affected her personal home.

Looting is ALWAYS bad. It doesn't matter if it's at Julia Roberts' mega mansion or the Mom and Pop grocery store in the worst part of town. The problem is, when the Mom and Pop store was being looted, Roberts donated a lot of money to support the party of defund the police.

Looting is ok for thee, but not for me.

The consequences of Leftist policy always really stink once you have to live with them.

Perhaps someone should inform Julia women voted for Trump because they are sick of out of control crime and no penalties for things like looting.

Touche.

Oops!

Mostly she is desperate for acceptance by the Left and that leads to stupid decision making.

In other words, she only cares about looting if it means her stuff gets stolen.

A picture speaks a thousand words.

Surely, they are just looking for groceries at Julia's house.

Oof! That taste of their own medicine sure tastes nasty.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FIRE GAVIN NEWSOM LOOTERS LOOTING

