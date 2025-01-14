Julia Roberts, Democratic Cash Cow, Abruptly Discovers Her Love for Private Property When It's Her Own

Julia Roberts, mega donor to the Democratic Party, is big mad about looting now that it has affected her personal home.

Julia Roberts says 'f*** you' to looters as $10M homes continue to be robbed during LA fires https://t.co/kOUHV5hRy8 pic.twitter.com/rF0qyqqCxH — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 13, 2025

Looting is ALWAYS bad. It doesn't matter if it's at Julia Roberts' mega mansion or the Mom and Pop grocery store in the worst part of town. The problem is, when the Mom and Pop store was being looted, Roberts donated a lot of money to support the party of defund the police.

No one's home should be looted.



Also, people like Julia Roberts supported the policies that created this mess. Only getting mad when it starts to affect them instead of an inner-city Walgreens is pretty scummy. https://t.co/KgVKWKIoyK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 14, 2025

Looting is ok for thee, but not for me.

FYI: No, Julia Roberts did not endorse Prop 36, which cracks down on Cali looting https://t.co/9BFXscHelC pic.twitter.com/cUl1ygBJV5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 14, 2025

The consequences of Leftist policy always really stink once you have to live with them.

Julia is a big supporter of CA Democrats and recently urged wives of male Trump voters to secretly vote for Kamala Harris. The same CA Dems she supported are the ones who made looting so easy for so long. At some point she needs to direct her comments to her mirror. 👀 https://t.co/uOhl2rhhja — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 14, 2025

Perhaps someone should inform Julia women voted for Trump because they are sick of out of control crime and no penalties for things like looting.

Powerful.



Then she left for a Newsom fundraiser. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 14, 2025

Touche.

When you give this much money to the Democrats who make looting so easy to do, you lose your right to pretend you have an issue with it. pic.twitter.com/AiC8H27ZAQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 14, 2025

Oops!





This is a woman who openly supported the policies and politicians that led to the looting of California.



Is she bipolar or is she stupid? — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) January 14, 2025

Mostly she is desperate for acceptance by the Left and that leads to stupid decision making.

In other words, she only cares about looting if it means her stuff gets stolen.

She voted for all of it. The thieves, the fires, the destruction. Her signature is on all of it. I'm finding it difficult to sympathize. — Honey in Houston (@TexasBelle) January 13, 2025

Yep. Looting is wrong and Republicans have been screaming about criminals for four years now. pic.twitter.com/laPCwc3QvX — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) January 13, 2025

A picture speaks a thousand words.

Now Julia....sweet summer child. Calm down. Please have a chat with AOC. She'll set you straight. The looters are only trying to get bread, milk and necessities. 🍞🥛🪥🛋️📺💎 — The Pragmatic Peach (@FreshPeachLife) January 14, 2025

Surely, they are just looking for groceries at Julia's house.

I was reliably informed by Hollywood libs that it's "just property". — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) January 14, 2025

Oof! That taste of their own medicine sure tastes nasty.