Daily Mail Slams Billionaire Tycoon Who Just Donated $5 Million to the LA Fire Department

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

The Daily Mail is hit-and-miss, but they really missed with this one. The Mail is slamming billionaire tycoon — and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' opponent in 2022 — Rick Caruso for relying on private firefighters to save his properties from the wildfires. Yes, there are private businesses that are equipped to deal with emergencies like these, which makes him evil or something.

They're blasting him? For being prepared for the disaster he knew was coming?

… Rest easy, she’ll never privately organize any effort to save anything. If that’s your standard, she’s the perfect mayor for Los Angeles.

Never mind that just a couple of days later, Caruso donated $5 million to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which had its budget cut by more than $17 million under Bass.

He could have been mayor.

Janisse Quinones, head of the L.A. Department of Water and Power, told a radio station after she was hired that "It's important to me that everything we do, it's with an equity lens and social justice and making sure we right that wrongs that we've done in the past from an infrastructure perspective."

Equity and social justice demanded that the high-end mall be razed to the ground as well.

Caruso pays taxes to fund the fire department and then donates an extra $5 million to fund it even further. Maybe The Daily Mail would like to match his contribution.

Breitbart's Joel Pollak lives in Los Angeles and has been touring the area:


***

Tags: CALIFORNIA DAILY MAIL LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

