Obama Bro Upset President-Elect Pretending Gavin Newsom Can Change the Wind

As Twitchy reported earlier, progressives melted down after President-elect Donald Trump posted a note to Truth Social placing the blame for the Los Angeles wildfires on California Gov. Gavin Newsom refusing to sign the water restoration declaration put before him. As we reported last night, firefighters are confined to evacuation duty as fire hydrants are out of water.

Advertisement

We, of course, have also heard climate change blamed for the wildfires.

Obama bro Tommy Vietor was among those lashing out at Trump for posting what he did.

Everyone in LA is terrified right now and trying to figure out what to do, where to go, and how to keep their kids safe from fire and smoke. Our president-elect's response is to launch another stupid political attack and pretend that the governor can stop the Santa Ana Winds. https://t.co/AYdXdaqhGF — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 8, 2025

First, pretending the governor can stop the winds makes about as much sense as pretending that fossil fuels are somehow responsible for the fires and that government can regulate the climate.

What is the president-elect supposed to do? He's not in office for another two weeks.

Many of the fire hydrants don’t have water, Tommy. Why is that? — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) January 8, 2025

Newsom can’t stop winds but he thinks he can stop the climate? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 8, 2025

Well, the Governor can't stop the winds. But he sure can use the power of his office to make sure that reservoirs are built and topped off with every rain/snowfall ahead of the crisis.



Did that happen? — (((Captain Ratio Hornblower))) (@jwvansteenwyk) January 8, 2025

What's your current president's response? — C (@c23662) January 8, 2025

To fly to California for the birth of his great-grandson. Oh, and hold a quick presser with no questions.

The Democrats are close enough to being completely responsible for this that we might as well go ahead and say they are. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 8, 2025

The truth is painful — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 8, 2025

Nice what did the actual president do? — Schmitty (@Schmitt_on_yall) January 8, 2025

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has offered to help in anyway he can. What's Biden doing?

Trump: bringing attention to the work that could have been done before the fires that would have diminished the impact of the fire and made it easier to contain.



Dems: no, its climate change. Can't stop the wind. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) January 8, 2025

It's not an attack. DJT is telling you what went wrong, why it went wrong and how to start mitigating. You people in Cali don't want to hear it. So these fires repeat over and over. Cali is a place that gets rain intermittently. You have to store the water when it comes. — DrT1250 (@DrT1250) January 8, 2025

Advertisement

He can’t stop the winds but he can clear the brush and dead wood from the forest, he can ensure the fire hydrants have water, he can ensure the fire department has adequate funding. Why didn’t he? — WW (@the_urb) January 8, 2025

Why is @MayorOfLA in Ghana? Why is there no water in the hydrants? Why did @MayorOfLA cut the fire department"s budget by almost $19 million?



Have you always been a pathetic clown? — Rob Alberts (@robertjalberts) January 8, 2025

Even while Joe Biden is still president, the Obama Bros and other lefties immediately look to Trump for leadership.

***