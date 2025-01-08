Obama Bro Upset President-Elect Pretending Gavin Newsom Can Change the Wind

They Have NO SOUL: Retired Missouri Prof Cheers the Wildfire Destruction of James...
Brett T.  |  5:20 PM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

As Twitchy reported earlier, progressives melted down after President-elect Donald Trump posted a note to Truth Social placing the blame for the Los Angeles wildfires on California Gov. Gavin Newsom refusing to sign the water restoration declaration put before him. As we reported last night, firefighters are confined to evacuation duty as fire hydrants are out of water

We, of course, have also heard climate change blamed for the wildfires. 

Obama bro Tommy Vietor was among those lashing out at Trump for posting what he did. 

First, pretending the governor can stop the winds makes about as much sense as pretending that fossil fuels are somehow responsible for the fires and that government can regulate the climate. 

What is the president-elect supposed to do? He's not in office for another two weeks.

To fly to California for the birth of his great-grandson. Oh, and hold a quick presser with no questions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has offered to help in anyway he can. What's Biden doing?

Even while Joe Biden is still president, the Obama Bros and other lefties immediately look to Trump for leadership.

***

