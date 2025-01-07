New York Appeals Court Denies Trump’s Effort to Block Jan. 10 Sentencing

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "hush money" case against Donald Trump has always been a farce. A misdemeanor that was past the statute of limitations suddenly became 34 felony counts, giving clowns like Adam Schiff the opportunity to showboat and pull off stunts like this:

Schiff: I want to begin by quoting the jury in the Manhattan trial: Guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty… pic.twitter.com/FzqinWmWSq — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2024

The original plan was to have Trump behind bars before the election, but the justice system moves slowly, and Trump's sentencing was scheduled for January 10. The president-elect's lawyers moved to block the sentencing, but a court has ruled that the January 10 date stands.

JUST IN: Trump effort to block Jan. 10 sentencing *denied* by NY appeals court. pic.twitter.com/x8AboUkOdr — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 7, 2025

Onto the NY Court of Appeals (which is the NY supreme court, name notwithstanding). And while they're at it, Trump's lawyers should finally be filing in federal court to stop this. It's a colossal mistake for them not to have done so already, but better late than never. https://t.co/rg5TpLg8lq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 7, 2025

I would love to understand their thought process on this. https://t.co/LZl6h2KucM — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 7, 2025

This will go federal. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 7, 2025

Smells like another 9-0 beating at SCOTUS. — Viral Congress (@ViralCongress) January 7, 2025

I know you guys are really excited about this, but it really reeks of gross political tricks from a bygone age directed at someone whom the voters themselves vindicated. Just let it go. — Patrick Hynes (@patjhynes) January 7, 2025

Just like Hunter Biden, Trump will not be going to prison. We know that's your fantasy, but it's not going to happen.

One step closer to a meaningless sentencing. — Pucks N Ponies (@poniesNpucks) January 7, 2025

You libs never give up — Mitch Green (@gor67640) January 7, 2025

Next stop NYSC and then USSC. This is so blatantly a case of political prosecution, it will one day be THE textbook definition taught to law students for centuries. The Biden regime and Garland DOJ have irreparably harmed the US “Justice” as well as the NY injustice system. — Truthsayer1717 (@cdale_dog) January 7, 2025

The only date to be concerned with now is January 20, when Trump will be inaugurated. Sorry libs, he's going to be your president again.

***