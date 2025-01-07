New York Appeals Court Denies Trump’s Effort to Block Jan. 10 Sentencing

Words Mean Things! Piers Morgan Gets DRAGGED Over His Broad, Incorrect Definition of...
Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on January 07, 2025
Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "hush money" case against Donald Trump has always been a farce. A misdemeanor that was past the statute of limitations suddenly became 34 felony counts, giving clowns like Adam Schiff the opportunity to showboat and pull off stunts like this:

The original plan was to have Trump behind bars before the election, but the justice system moves slowly, and Trump's sentencing was scheduled for January 10. The president-elect's lawyers moved to block the sentencing, but a court has ruled that the January 10 date stands.

Just like Hunter Biden, Trump will not be going to prison. We know that's your fantasy, but it's not going to happen.

The only date to be concerned with now is January 20, when Trump will be inaugurated. Sorry libs, he's going to be your president again.

***

DONALD TRUMP ALVIN BRAGG

