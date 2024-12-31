AP Describes McBride's Introduction to Congress As 'Brutal' Because He Won't Get to...
Hmm: The 'Woke Right' Believes Western Civilization Is Only for White People
Liberal Media Pounces - CBS All Over Texas Governor's Gaffe
Say Her Name: Woman Set on Fire in NYC Subway Identified
PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Absolute Ghoul Peter Daou DRAGGED for Saying Imprisoned Terrorists Are JUST Like Israeli...
Stacey Abrams Tries to Minimize Trump’s Election: ‘No Seismic Shift’
'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for...
Scott Jennings Drops ‘JOE BIDEN’ Truth Bomb on CNN’s Lame ‘Concern’ Over Musk’s...
X Users BEGGED to Find Better H-1B Analogies After 'Lord of the Rings'...
Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job...
Goodbye 2024, Hello 2025 and Most Importantly ... HAPPY NEW YEAR AND THANK...
Pramila Jayapal Takes Lead in 'Stupidest Post of 2024' Contest With Hot Take...
Michael Rapaport (Ridiculously) Called Pro-Genocide for This Post on Twitter/X

Hot Take: Landlords Hoard a Basic Need and Profit From Extortion

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 31, 2024
Twitchy

Some of the biggest villains to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic were landlords. During the lockdowns, there was a moratorium on kicking people out for not paying their rent. Unelected CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed a 60-day eviction moratorium where landlords faced a potential $100,000 fine and one year in jail for "breaking the law," or, if the eviction resulted in death, a fine of $250,000.

Advertisement

And then there are those like Nina Turner, who just posted again last week:

No, it's not. Period.

And then there are squatters who are being granted more rights than the property owners. It's not a glamorous life being a landlord. But some apparently think landlords just sit in their mansions and collect rent because they're mean people. Check out this hot take:

Recommended

PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.
Advertisement

Let's start by abolishing property taxes.

Advertisement

That sounds like extortion and capitalism … not a good look for a Marxist anti-imperialist.

***

Tags: MARXISM RENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.
Hmm: The 'Woke Right' Believes Western Civilization Is Only for White People
Brett T.
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now
Sam J.
Liberal Media Pounces - CBS All Over Texas Governor's Gaffe
Gordon K
AP Describes McBride's Introduction to Congress As 'Brutal' Because He Won't Get to Use Women's Bathroom
Amy Curtis
Say Her Name: Woman Set on Fire in NYC Subway Identified
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines Brett T.
Advertisement