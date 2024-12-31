Hot Take: Landlords Hoard a Basic Need and Profit From Extortion

Some of the biggest villains to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic were landlords. During the lockdowns, there was a moratorium on kicking people out for not paying their rent. Unelected CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed a 60-day eviction moratorium where landlords faced a potential $100,000 fine and one year in jail for "breaking the law," or, if the eviction resulted in death, a fine of $250,000.

And then there are those like Nina Turner, who just posted again last week:

Housing is a human right. Period. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) December 27, 2024

No, it's not. Period.

And then there are squatters who are being granted more rights than the property owners. It's not a glamorous life being a landlord. But some apparently think landlords just sit in their mansions and collect rent because they're mean people. Check out this hot take:

Landlords like to act as if they’re simply receiving compensation for a service when the reality is that they’re hoarding a basic need and profiting off of functional extortion - giving you an option between paying them or living on the street and pretending they’re benevolent. https://t.co/qEHa0g8IH0 — James Ray 🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) December 30, 2024

Landlords contribute to the housing supply by adding more units, creating jobs and increasing inventory. They’re not hoarding anything, houses don’t just grow out of empty lots. — Steven (@stevenxlml) December 30, 2024

There are definitely issues in the rental market, but anyone who posts something like this might as well announce they're incapable of thinking critically about how economics works. https://t.co/WOzCCulfpl — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 31, 2024

I mean, it says Marxist right in his bio, so I'm going with yeah. — Drew White (@MrDrewSpeaks) December 31, 2024

He's a Marxist, you can't take them seriously. — Wyatt (@elonsbastardkid) December 31, 2024

Different from economic misunderstanding, this is hyperbolic anti-social behavior and dangerous. — Traveling Light (@FFelvey) December 31, 2024

Well, I mean, someone has to take care of the premises, pay the mortgage, pay the taxes, etc, and have resources available to come when the tenant calls about an issue. That costs money, and takes time/effort. — I Definitely Grok (@JustReading0000) December 31, 2024

Let's start by abolishing property taxes.

Go buy a house with YOUR money then & allow ppl to stay there for free. Mind you, you’ll have to maintain it so it’s livable still. Excited to see how well this works! — E (@slitzey) December 31, 2024

However a landlord is expected to fix issues with the property in an expedient manner. How do they do that if there is not a profit margin built in? Also, if you take away the profit, how many rental properties will be available? — Troy Armstrong (@tdastrong) December 31, 2024

When was the last time you performed maintenance to a property you were renting, at your own expense? — Brogal Dorn (@Hookrack2019) December 30, 2024

Hiding all comments from paid Twitter people I’ll unhide your comments for $5 — James Ray 🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) December 30, 2024

That sounds like extortion and capitalism … not a good look for a Marxist anti-imperialist.

Farmers and doctors, too. Might as well add grocers, colleges, streaming services, the kid who mows my lawn...



Go ahead and hide all the comments. Doesn't make you smarter. — TA (@taand99) December 31, 2024

